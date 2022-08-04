Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 11, 2022 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 20, 2022. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Q2 2022 Headlines:

Revenue grew 30% (negative 2% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,618 million compared to $1,249 million in Q2 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 43% to $126 million ($5.94 on a diluted per share basis) from $88 million ($4.16 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2021.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $1,000 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $62 million resulting in total consideration of $1,062 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $78 million, a decrease of 55%, or $93 million, compared to $171 million for the comparable period in 2021.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased $133 million to $12 million compared to $145 million for the same period in 2021.

(“FCFA2S”) decreased $133 million to $12 million compared to $145 million for the same period in 2021. Subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $134 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $30 million resulting in total consideration of $164 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $1,618 million, an increase of 30%, or $370 million, compared to $1,249 million for the comparable period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022 total revenues were $3,050 million, an increase of 26%, or $625 million, compared to $2,425 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of negative 2% and negative 1% respectively, 2% and 3% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $126 million compared to net income of $88 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $5.94 in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income per diluted share of $4.16 for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $224 million or $10.58 per diluted share compared to $80 million or $3.76 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, CFO decreased $93 million to $78 million compared to $171 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 55%. For the first six months of 2022, CFO decreased $91 million to $576 million compared to $667 million during the same period in 2021, representing a decrease of 14%. The primary reason for the decline in CFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 there was $188 million and $18 million of cash used in non-cash operating working capital respectively compared to $99 million of cash used and $100 million of cash generated from non-cash operating working capital for the same periods in 2021. There are many reasons contributing to the non-cash operating working capital impact variance none of which are indicative of an underlying concern with the Company’s overall non-cash operating working capital balance. Specifically, no concerns with accounts receivable or unbilled revenue aging. In addition, income taxes paid increased 50% or $49 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 28% or $41 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 over the same periods in 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, FCFA2S decreased $133 million to $12 million compared to $145 million for the same period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022, FCFA2S decreased $79 million to $335 million compared to $413 million during the same period in 2021, representing a decrease of 19%. The items negatively impacting CFO summarized above are the same items negatively impacting FCFA2S. On February 1, 2022, the Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units were converted to Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares and Topicus Coop Ordinary Units respectively. As a result of this conversion the non-controlling interest in Topicus.com Inc. decreased from approximately 70% to 39%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in millions, except percentages) ($ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 78 171 576 667 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (3 ) (2 ) (5 ) (5 ) Interest paid on other facilities (16 ) (9 ) (26 ) (18 ) Credit facility transaction costs (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) (4 ) Payments of lease obligations (23 ) (20 ) (45 ) (41 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (29 ) (22 ) (56 ) (82 ) Property and equipment purchased (12 ) (7 ) (19 ) (11 ) Interest and dividends received 0 1 0 1 (7 ) 110 422 507 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests 18 35 (87 ) (94 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 12 145 335 413 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.









About Constellation Software Inc.



Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 676 $ 763 $ 851 Accounts receivable 776 600 505 Unbilled revenue 236 140 137 Inventories 46 35 28 Other assets 511 296 271 2,244 1,835 1,792 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 129 93 93 Right of use assets 292 245 263 Deferred income taxes 97 66 58 Other assets 145 99 86 Intangible assets 4,515 3,428 3,000 5,178 3,931 3,499 Total assets $ 7,421 $ 5,766 $ 5,291 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 389 $ 143 $ 131 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 206 60 41 Redeemable preferred securities - 7 7 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 892 832 671 Dividends payable 21 22 21 Deferred revenue 1,669 1,158 1,222 Provisions 10 11 13 Acquisition holdback payables 142 94 78 Lease obligations 91 79 80 Income taxes payable 77 56 67 3,497 2,461 2,332 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 541 561 548 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 746 354 327 Deferred income taxes 476 436 372 Acquisition holdback payables 62 68 43 Lease obligations 225 190 209 Other liabilities 203 175 139 2,254 1,784 1,637 Total liabilities 5,751 4,245 3,969 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 99 Other equity - (179 ) (162 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (147 ) (66 ) (56 ) Retained earnings 1,514 1,206 1,017 Non-controlling interests 204 460 423 1,670 1,521 1,322 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,421 $ 5,766 $ 5,291





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue License $ 72 $ 71 $ 141 $ 137 Professional services 340 254 610 491 Hardware and other 50 43 97 82 Maintenance and other recurring 1,156 880 2,201 1,714 1,618 1,249 3,050 2,425 Expenses Staff 873 665 1,656 1,306 Hardware 29 23 56 45 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 153 109 276 205 Occupancy 12 10 23 19 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 80 44 135 83 Professional fees 28 17 52 32 Other, net 32 14 68 19 Depreciation 35 30 67 59 Amortization of intangible assets 168 124 314 242 1,411 1,035 2,647 2,010 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (42 ) 15 (42 ) 2 IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 29 22 56 82 Finance and other expense (income) 18 (2 ) 15 (4 ) Bargain purchase gain (0 ) 0 (1 ) 0 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 0 2 1 5 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - 32 - 295 Finance costs 25 17 44 32 30 86 74 413 Income (loss) before income taxes 177 128 328 2 Current income tax expense (recovery) 110 75 209 138 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (67 ) (25 ) (126 ) (39 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 43 50 83 99 Net income (loss) 134 78 245 (97 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 126 88 224 80 Non-controlling interests 8 (11 ) 21 (177 ) Net income (loss) 134 78 245 (97 ) Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted $ 5.94 $ 4.16 $ 10.58 $ 3.76





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 134 $ 78 $ 245 $ (97 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax (96 ) 5 (91 ) (18 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax (96 ) 5 (91 ) (18 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 38 $ 83 $ 154 $ (115 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. (85 ) 11 (76 ) (6 ) Non-controlling interests (11 ) (6 ) (15 ) (11 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (96 ) $ 5 $ (91 ) $ (18 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 41 99 148 73 Non-controlling interests (3 ) (16 ) 6 (188 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 38 $ 83 $ 154 $ (115 )





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2022 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Other equity Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 99 $ (179 ) $ (66 ) $ 1,206 $ 1,061 460 $ 1,521 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 224 224 21 245 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - (76 ) - (76 ) (15 ) (91 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (76 ) - (76 ) (15 ) (91 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (76 ) 224 148 6 154 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Conversion of redeemable preferred securities to subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. and ordinary units of Topicus Coop and other related movements - 305 (5 ) - 301 (301 ) - Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - - - - 40 40 Other movements in non-controlling interests - - - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (42 ) (42 ) - (42 ) Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings - (127 ) - 127 - - - Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 99 $ - $ (147 ) $ 1,514 $ 1,466 $ 204 $ 1,670





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2021 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Other equity Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 99 $ - $ (31 ) $ 980 $ 1,048 $ - $ 1,048 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 80 80 (177 ) (97 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - (6 ) - (6 ) (11 ) (18 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (6 ) - (6 ) (11 ) (18 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (6 ) 80 73 (188 ) (115 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Special dividend of Topicus Subordinated Voting Shares - (141 ) (16 ) - (157 ) 157 - - Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - (21 ) (2 ) - (23 ) 23 - - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - 1 - 0 1 2 3 Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (42 ) (42 ) - (42 ) Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest - - - - 434 434 Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop - - - - (5 ) (5 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 99 $ (162 ) $ (56 ) $ 1,017 $ 899 $ 423 $ 1,322



