Goat Milk Powder Market to Reach Over $5 Billion by 2027. Goat Milk Based Infant Formula Complementing the Growth of the Market – Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, goat milk powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2022-2027. The most common application for goat milk powder is in infant formula. One of the major factors driving the growth of the global goat milk powder market is the increasing demand for goat milk powder in infant formula due to its similarity to breast milk.
Goat milk-based newborn formulae are in great demand in China. Most infant formulae are sold at medical and pharmacy establishments. Although government restrictions aim to increase Chinese firms' market share to 80%, foreign corporations continue to dominate the Infant Milk Formula (IMF) industry. Dairy companies are looking to e-commerce, as well as growing supermarket, convenience store, and maternity store chains, as well as third- and fourth-tier cities, for revenue development.
Goat Milk Powder Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$3.5 BILLION
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$5.7 BILLION
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|8.45%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Netherland, China, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and UAE
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Goat Milk Cheese Positively Impacting the Market Growth
American goat cheese producers have been able to compete successfully in the gourmet cheese market, winning several gold awards on the world stage. In the US, there are over 100 goat cheese producers, including both artisanal and commercial goat cheese producers. Consumers prefer handmade goat cheese since artisanal producers tend to grow their own goats and use the milk to make cheese, yogurt, and other goods.
Impact of Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior
In industrialized countries, food & beverage distribution is dominated by a few retail chains or home improvement stores. In the US and several European countries, for example, Whole Foods, ASDA, Sainsbury's, Carrefour, Metro, Tesco, Groupe Auchan, and Walmart account for most food product sales. The influence of digital consumerism on the selling of food products is also growing in the market. Vendors who use e-commerce as a business platform have a lot of opportunities to boost their profits. Some of the most well-known online retailers of goat milk products include Amazon, ASDA, and Walmart. With the growth of the internet, several websites have sprung up to service end-users looking for convenience and simple access to these products.
Key Insights
- Goat milk accounts for 23% of worldwide milk output, yet only 1% of the milk produced is processed into milk powder, making goat milk powder a niche product.
- Advancements in lifestyle, combined with increased consumer spending, are expected to drive the adoption of goat milk products in APAC.
- Consumers have become increasingly sensitive to their dietary choices because of the aging population in many countries, rising obesity and diabetes rates in Western countries, and an increase in studies relating food to health. As a result, the demand for healthier choices and 'clean label' products has surged the demand for goat milk product market.
- Goat milk is becoming increasingly popular across the world; around 65% of the world's population prefers goat milk powder to cow milk.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 Key Company Profiles and 30 Other Prominent Vendors
Competitive Landscape
With a surge in product developments, milk production technical improvements, and M&As, market rivalry is projected to heat up during 2022-2027. Arizton believes that the industry is approaching saturation and that foreign businesses would attempt to develop inorganically by acquiring top players to broaden their product offering and geographic reach. Vendors have increased their marketing spending in recent years by investing in various innovative ideas like social media marketing, offers, etc., owing to the improving economic condition, particularly in the commercial category. As a result, as the market settles, demand may be predicted accurately and with the fewest errors possible. Furthermore, most market suppliers are large corporations with strong financial standing. All these elements together will allow sellers to confidently spend more money to market their products. This will raise awareness of the most recent goat milk powders, which include novel flavors and tastes.
KEY VENDORS
- Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC)
- FIT Company
- Goat Partners International
- Meyenberg Goat Milk Products
- Bai Yue Group
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- AVH dairy trade B.V.
- Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd
- Holle
- Good Goat Milk Company
- CapriLac
- Shaanxi Redstar Meiling Dairy Co. Ltd
- Shaanxi Guanshan Dairy Co. Ltd
- Mt. Capra
- Keytone Dairy Corporation Liimited
- Bubs Organic
- Billy Goat Stuff
- Zotter Company
- Mast Brothers
- Bend Soap Company
- Goat Milk Stuff
- Blue Ridge Soap Shed
- Laloo’s Ice Cream
- Seed + Mill
Product Type
- Skimmed Goat Milk Powder
- Full Cream Goat Milk Powder
Application
- Infant
- Teenager
- Adult
- Elder
End Products
- Infant & Follow-on Formula
- Cheese, Dietary Supplements
- Yoghurt
- Chocolate
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Speciality Stores
- Medical & Pharmacy Stores
- Online
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Netherland
- APAC
- China
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Explore consumer goods retail tech profile to know more about the industry.
