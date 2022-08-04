Aben Resources Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $211,500 (the “Placement”).



The Company has allotted and issued 6,042,857 units (the “Units”) at a price of CAD $0.035 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable warrant (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $0.05 per share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Placement towards general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring December 5, 2022. The Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a well-funded Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

