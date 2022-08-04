Alliant Energy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter GAAP earnings per share was $0.63 in 2022 compared to $0.57 in 2021



With strong year-to-date results, currently tracking toward the upper half of 2022 earnings guidance range of $2.67 to $2.81 per share

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended June 30 as follows:

GAAP EPS 2022 2021 Utilities and Corporate Services $ 0.61 $ 0.51 American Transmission Company (ATC) Holdings 0.03 0.03 Non-utility and Parent (0.01 ) 0.03 Alliant Energy Consolidated $ 0.63 $ 0.57

“For the second year in a row, we are tracking toward the upper half of our 2022 earnings guidance fueled by our strong first-half results,” said John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO. “And we are excited to be putting the first project of our 1,100 megawatts of announced Wisconsin solar into service in the coming weeks, an important milestone as we advance our Clean Energy Blueprint.”

Utilities and Corporate Services - Alliant Energy’s Utilities and Alliant Energy Corporate Services, Inc. (Corporate Services) operations generated $0.61 per share of GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2022, which was $0.10 per share higher than the second quarter of 2021. The primary drivers of higher EPS were higher allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC), timing of income tax expense and higher temperature-normalized sales. These items were partially offset by higher interest expense.

Non-utility and Parent - Alliant Energy’s Non-utility and Parent operations generated ($0.01) per share of GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2022, which was a $0.04 per share earnings decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021. The lower EPS was primarily driven by the timing of income taxes.

Details regarding GAAP EPS variances between the second quarters of 2022 and 2021 for Alliant Energy are as follows:

Variance Higher allowance for funds used during construction $ 0.02 Timing of income tax expense 0.02 Higher interest expense (0.03 ) Other (primarily higher temperature-normalized sales in 2022) 0.05 Total $ 0.06

Higher allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) - AFUDC was higher in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to increased construction work in progress balances related to WPL’s solar generation.

Timing of income tax expense - Income tax expense is recorded each quarter based on an estimated annual effective tax rate and the proportion of full year earnings generated each quarter, which causes fluctuations in the amount of tax expense quarter-over-quarter. The timing variance is expected to be reversed by the end of the year.

Higher interest expense - Total long-term debt increased due to additional financings since June 30, 2021 largely to fund capital expenditures including the solar expansion program in Wisconsin. In addition to higher long-term debt balances, increases to the interest rates charged to short-term debt contributed to higher interest expense in the second quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2021.

2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy’s consolidated guidance of $2.67 to $2.81 earnings per share for 2022 remains unchanged. Drivers for Alliant Energy’s 2022 earnings guidance include, but are not limited to:

Ability of IPL and WPL to earn their authorized rates of return

Stable economy and resulting implications on utility sales

Normal temperatures in its utility service territories

Execution of cost controls

Execution of capital expenditure and financing plans

Consolidated effective tax rate of 3%

The 2022 earnings guidance does not include the impacts of any material non-cash valuation adjustments, regulatory-related charges or credits, reorganizations or restructurings, future changes in laws including corporate tax reform in Iowa, regulations or regulatory policies, adjustments made to deferred tax assets and liabilities from valuation allowances, changes in credit loss liabilities related to guarantees, pending lawsuits and disputes, settlement charges related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans, federal and state income tax audits and other Internal Revenue Service proceedings, or changes in GAAP and tax methods of accounting that may impact the reported results of Alliant Energy.

Earnings Conference Call

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies - Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company - and of Alliant Energy Finance, LLC, the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-utility operations. Alliant Energy is an energy-services provider with utility subsidiaries serving approximately 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “expect,” “guidance,” or other words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future financial performance or plans or strategies are forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Actual results could be materially affected by the following factors, among others:

the impact of penalties or third-party claims related to, or in connection with, a failure to maintain the security of personally identifiable information, including associated costs to notify affected persons and to mitigate their information security concerns;

the direct or indirect effects resulting from terrorist incidents, including physical attacks and cyber attacks, or responses to such incidents;

the impact of customer- and third party-owned generation, including alternative electric suppliers, in IPL’s and WPL’s service territories on system reliability, operating expenses and customers’ demand for electricity;

the impact of energy efficiency, franchise retention and customer disconnects on sales volumes and margins;

the impact that price changes may have on IPL’s and WPL’s customers’ demand for electric, gas and steam services and their ability to pay their bills;

IPL’s and WPL’s ability to obtain adequate and timely rate relief to allow for, among other things, the recovery of and/or the return on costs, including fuel costs, operating costs, transmission costs, deferred expenditures, deferred tax assets, tax expense, capital expenditures, and remaining costs related to electric generating units (EGUs) that may be permanently closed and certain other retired assets, decreases in sales volumes, earning their authorized rates of return, and the payments to their parent of expected levels of dividends;

federal and state regulatory or governmental actions, including the impact of legislation, and regulatory agency orders;

the ability to utilize tax credits and net operating losses generated to date, and those that may be generated in the future, before they expire;

the impacts of changes in the tax code, including tax rates, minimum tax rates, and adjustments made to deferred tax assets and liabilities;

the ability to complete construction of renewable generation and storage projects by planned in-service dates and within the cost targets set by regulators due to cost increases of and access to materials, equipment and commodities including due to tariffs, duties or other assessments, such as any additional tariffs resulting from U.S. Department of Commerce investigations into the sourcing of solar project materials and equipment from certain countries, labor issues or supply shortages, the ability to successfully resolve warranty issues or contract disputes, the ability to achieve the expected level of tax benefits based on tax guidelines and project costs, and the ability to efficiently utilize the renewable generation and storage project tax benefits for the benefit of customers;

employee workforce factors, including changes in key executives, ability to hire and retain employees with specialized skills, ability to create desired corporate culture, collective bargaining agreements and negotiations, work stoppages or restructurings;

inflation and higher interest rates;

changes in the price of delivered natural gas, transmission, purchased electricity and coal, particularly during elevated market prices, and any resulting changes to counterparty credit risk, due to shifts in supply and demand caused by market conditions, regulations and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.’s (MISO) annual resource adequacy process;

changes to the creditworthiness of, or performance of obligations by, counterparties with which Alliant Energy, IPL and WPL have contractual arrangements, including participants in the energy markets and fuel suppliers and transporters;

any material post-closing payments related to any past asset divestitures, including the sale of Whiting Petroleum, which could result from, among other things, indemnification agreements, warranties, guarantees or litigation;

weather effects on results of utility operations;

the direct or indirect effects resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of variant strains, including any vaccine mandates and testing requirements, on sales volumes, margins, operations, employees, labor markets, contractors, vendors, the ability to complete construction projects, supply chains, customers’ inability to pay bills, suspension of disconnects, the market value of the assets that fund pension plans and the potential for additional funding requirements, the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations, compliance with regulatory requirements, the ability to implement regulatory plans, economic conditions and access to capital markets;

issues associated with environmental remediation and environmental compliance, including compliance with all environmental and emissions permits, the Coal Combustion Residuals Rule, future changes in environmental laws and regulations, including federal, state or local regulations for carbon dioxide emissions reductions from new and existing fossil-fueled EGUs, and litigation associated with environmental requirements;

increased pressure from customers, investors and other stakeholders to more rapidly reduce carbon dioxide emissions;

the ability to defend against environmental claims brought by state and federal agencies, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, state natural resources agencies or third parties, such as the Sierra Club, and the impact on operating expenses of defending and resolving such claims;

continued access to the capital markets on competitive terms and rates, and the actions of credit rating agencies;

disruptions to ongoing operations and the supply of materials, services, equipment and commodities needed to construct solar generation, battery storage and electric and gas distribution projects, which may result from geopolitical issues, supplier manufacturing constraints, labor issues or transportation issues, as well as affect the ability to meet capacity requirements and result in increased capacity expense;

possible changes to MISO’s methodology establishing capacity planning reserve margin and capacity accreditation requirements that may impact how and when new generating facilities such as IPL’s and WPL’s additional solar generation may be accredited with energy capacity and may require IPL and WPL to adjust their current resource plans, the need to add resources to comply with MISO’s proposal, or procure capacity in the market whereby such costs might not be recovered in rates;

disruptions in the supply and delivery of natural gas, purchased electricity and coal;

the direct or indirect effects resulting from breakdown or failure of equipment in the operation of electric and gas distribution systems, such as mechanical problems and explosions or fires, and compliance with electric and gas transmission and distribution safety regulations, including regulations promulgated by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration;

issues related to the availability and operations of EGUs, including start-up risks, breakdown or failure of equipment, availability of warranty coverage for equipment breakdowns or failures, performance below expected or contracted levels of output or efficiency, operator error, employee safety, transmission constraints, compliance with mandatory reliability standards and risks related to recovery of resulting incremental operating, fuel-related and capital costs through rates;

impacts that excessive heat, excessive cold, storms or natural disasters may have on Alliant Energy’s, IPL’s and WPL’s operations and recovery of costs associated with restoration activities or on the operations of Alliant Energy’s investments;

Alliant Energy’s ability to sustain its dividend payout ratio goal;

changes to costs of providing benefits and related funding requirements of pension and other postretirement benefits plans due to the market value of the assets that fund the plans, economic conditions, financial market performance, interest rates, timing and form of benefits payments, life expectancies and demographics;

material changes in employee-related benefit and compensation costs, including settlement losses related to pension plans;

risks associated with operation and ownership of non-utility holdings;

changes in technology that alter the channels through which customers buy or utilize Alliant Energy’s, IPL’s or WPL’s products and services;

impacts on equity income from unconsolidated investments from valuations and potential changes to ATC LLC’s authorized return on equity;

impacts of IPL’s future tax benefits from Iowa rate-making practices, including deductions for repairs expenditures, allocation of mixed service costs and state depreciation, and recoverability of the associated regulatory assets from customers, when the differences reverse in future periods;

current or future litigation, regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries;

reputational damage from negative publicity, protests, fines, penalties and other negative consequences resulting in regulatory and/or legal actions;

the effect of accounting standards issued periodically by standard-setting bodies;

the ability to successfully complete tax audits and changes in tax accounting methods with no material impact on earnings and cash flows; and

other factors listed in the “2022 Earnings Guidance” section of this press release.

For more information about potential factors that could affect Alliant Energy’s business and financial results, refer to Alliant Energy’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the sections therein titled “Risk Factors,” and its other filings with the SEC.

Without limitation, the expectations with respect to 2022 earnings guidance in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based in part on certain assumptions made by Alliant Energy, some of which are referred to in the forward-looking statements. Alliant Energy cannot provide any assurance that the assumptions referred to in the forward-looking statements or otherwise are accurate or will prove to be correct. Any assumptions that are inaccurate or do not prove to be correct could have a material adverse effect on Alliant Energy’s ability to achieve the estimates or other targets included in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Alliant Energy undertakes no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding Alliant Energy’s financial results, this press release includes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Alliant Energy included in this press release IPL; WPL; Corporate Services; Utilities and Corporate Services; ATC Holdings; and Non-utility and Parent EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Alliant Energy believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they facilitate an understanding of segment performance and trends, and provide additional information about Alliant Energy’s operations on a basis consistent with the measures that management uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance.

This press release references year-over-year variances in utility electric margins and utility gas margins. Utility electric margins and utility gas margins are non-GAAP financial measures that will be reported and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating income, in our second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, all “per share” references in this release refer to earnings per diluted share.

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS SUMMARY (Unaudited)

The following tables provide a summary of Alliant Energy’s results for the three months ended June 30:

EPS: GAAP EPS 2022 2021 IPL $ 0.35 $ 0.35 WPL 0.25 0.15 Corporate Services 0.01 0.01 Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 0.61 0.51 ATC Holdings 0.03 0.03 Non-utility and Parent (0.01 ) 0.03 Alliant Energy Consolidated $ 0.63 $ 0.57





Earnings (in millions): GAAP Income (Loss) 2022 2021 IPL $ 87 $ 86 WPL 63 38 Corporate Services 4 4 Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 154 128 ATC Holdings 8 8 Non-utility and Parent (3 ) 8 Alliant Energy Consolidated $ 159 $ 144

The following tables provide a summary of Alliant Energy’s results for the six months ended June 30:

EPS: GAAP EPS 2022

2021 IPL $ 0.69 $ 0.66 WPL 0.62 0.49 Corporate Services 0.03 0.02 Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 1.34 1.17 ATC Holdings 0.07 0.07 Non-utility and Parent (0.01 ) 0.02 Alliant Energy Consolidated $ 1.40 $ 1.26





Earnings (in millions): GAAP Income (Loss) 2022 2021 IPL $ 173 $ 165 WPL 156 122 Corporate Services 7 7 Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 336 294 ATC Holdings 17 16 Non-utility and Parent (2 ) 5 Alliant Energy Consolidated $ 351 $ 315





ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues: Electric utility $ 812 $ 717 $ 1,586 $ 1,418 Gas utility 94 69 356 239 Other utility 13 10 23 23 Non-utility 24 21 47 38 943 817 2,012 1,718 Operating expenses: Electric production fuel and purchased power 191 138 359 271 Electric transmission service 133 121 271 255 Cost of gas sold 48 31 216 131 Other operation and maintenance: Energy efficiency costs 13 11 24 16 Non-utility Travero 18 14 34 27 Other 135 135 262 263 Depreciation and amortization 166 165 332 329 Taxes other than income taxes 27 26 54 52 731 641 1,552 1,344 Operating income 212 176 460 374 Other (income) and deductions: Interest expense 78 69 152 138 Equity income from unconsolidated investments, net (16 ) (19 ) (32 ) (34 ) Allowance for funds used during construction (13 ) (5 ) (24 ) (9 ) Other — 2 1 4 49 47 97 99 Income before income taxes 163 129 363 275 Income tax expense (benefit) 4 (17 ) 12 (45 ) Net income 159 146 351 320 Preferred dividend requirements of IPL — 2 — 5 Net income attributable to Alliant Energy common shareowners $ 159 $ 144 $ 351 $ 315 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 250.9 250.2 250.7 250.1 Diluted 251.1 250.6 251.0 250.5 Earnings per weighted average common share attributable to Alliant Energy common shareowners: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 1.40 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 1.40 $ 1.26





ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in millions) ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19 $ 39 Other current assets 1,289 1,030 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,453 14,987 Investments 546 517 Other assets 2,084 1,980 Total assets $ 19,391 $ 18,553 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 733 $ 633 Commercial paper 399 515 Other current liabilities 1,144 906 Long-term debt, net (excluding current portion) 6,981 6,735 Other liabilities 3,968 3,774 Equity: Alliant Energy Corporation common equity 6,137 5,990 Noncontrolling interest 29 — Total equity 6,166 5,990 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,391 $ 18,553





ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Cash flows from operating activities excluding accounts receivable sold to a third party $ 564 $ 468 Accounts receivable sold to a third party (264 ) (261 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 300 207 Cash flows used for investing activities: Construction and acquisition expenditures: Utility business (550 ) (426 ) Other (43 ) (32 ) Cash receipts on sold receivables 233 295 Other (10 ) (27 ) Net cash flows used for investing activities (370 ) (190 ) Cash flows from (used for) financing activities: Common stock dividends (215 ) (203 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 650 — Payments to retire long-term debt (304 ) (4 ) Net change in commercial paper (116 ) 146 Contributions from noncontrolling interest 29 — Other 6 4 Net cash flows from (used for) financing activities 50 (57 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20 ) (40 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 40 56 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 20 $ 16

KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING STATISTICS

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Common shares outstanding (000s) 250,926 250,258 Book value per share $ 24.46 $ 23.25 Quarterly common dividend rate per share $ 0.4275 $ 0.4025





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Utility electric sales (000s of megawatt-hours) Residential 1,714 1,669 3,659 3,547 Commercial 1,525 1,467 3,137 3,027 Industrial 2,659 2,622 5,256 5,240 Industrial - co-generation customers 229 201 464 417 Retail subtotal 6,127 5,959 12,516 12,231 Sales for resale: Wholesale 677 643 1,398 1,329 Bulk power and other 779 844 2,004 1,229 Other 15 16 31 35 Total 7,598 7,462 15,949 14,824 Utility retail electric customers (at June 30) Residential 836,411 829,643 Commercial 144,760 144,119 Industrial 2,426 2,446 Total 983,597 976,208 Utility gas sold and transported (000s of dekatherms) Residential 4,017 3,535 19,378 17,266 Commercial 3,104 2,583 12,693 11,194 Industrial 484 486 1,630 1,575 Retail subtotal 7,605 6,604 33,701 30,035 Transportation / other 22,382 23,056 52,260 47,746 Total 29,987 29,660 85,961 77,781 Utility retail gas customers (at June 30) Residential 377,777 375,291 Commercial 44,602 44,337 Industrial 337 345 Total 422,716 419,973 Estimated margin increases from impacts of temperatures (in millions) - Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Electric margins $ 15 $ 17 $ 21 $ 20 Gas margins 2 — 6 2 Total temperature impact on margins $ 17 $ 17 $ 27 $ 22





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Normal 2022 2021 Normal Heating degree days (HDDs) (a) Cedar Rapids, Iowa (IPL) 837 728 674 4,586 4,334 4,114 Madison, Wisconsin (WPL) 868 760 813 4,587 4,359 4,341 Cooling degree days (CDDs) (a) Cedar Rapids, Iowa (IPL) 299 329 244 299 329 246 Madison, Wisconsin (WPL) 276 310 186 276 310 188





(a) HDDs and CDDs are calculated using a simple average of the high and low temperatures each day compared to a 65 degree base. Normal degree days are calculated using a rolling 20-year average of historical HDDs and CDDs.



