Asia Pacific & Latin America to Exhibit High Demand Growth for Medical Equipment Cooling Systems: Fact.MR Analysis

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6%, the global medical equipment cooling market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 210 million in 2022 to US$ 278.67 million by 2030.



Systems for cooling medical equipment are used to reduce the heat load produced by diagnostic tools. Medical cooling systems can help achieve the goal of delivering high-quality patient care by extending the lifespan of imaging equipment. The cooling strategy is used to reduce high-watt density heat loads on devices such as medical lasers and imaging equipment.

For Critical Insights on Medical Equipment Cooling Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7565

For the refrigerant cycle cooling of large medical equipment, compressor-driven air conditioning units are widely used. Compressor, condenser, evaporator, expansion valve, and system monitoring devices for temperature and pressure transduction make up the refrigeration cycle.

Market players are teaming up with medical equipment manufacturers, hospitals, and outpatient clinics to satisfy the highest reliability, efficiency, and design standards.

Which Application of Medical Equipment Cooling Drives High Market Growth?

“Effective Working of High-Power Medical Devices Requires Efficient Medical Equipment Cooling Systems”

The market for medical equipment cooling is segmented into medical devices and analytical & laboratory equipment based on application.

The market segment for medical devices is anticipated to develop at the fastest growth rate. This is due to the worldwide expansion of hospital networks, which is expanding rapidly. The hospital that treats patients with life-threatening illnesses needs to be outfitted with the powerful equipment required for therapy, as well as the appropriate cooling equipment.

To learn more about Medical Equipment Cooling Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7565

Key Segments Covered in the Medical Equipment Cooling Industry Survey

By Type :



Liquid-based Cooling

Air-based Cooling



By Configuration :



Packaged Systems

Modular Systems Split Systems





By Compressor :



Scroll Compressors

Screw Compressors Centrifugal Compressors Reciprocating Compressors



By Application :



Medical Devices

Analytical & Laboratory Equipment



Competitive Landscape

To expand their market shares, key players are using a range of strategic actions, including mergers and acquisitions, technological collaborations, partnerships, and the development and release of cutting-edge solutions.

Laird Thermal Systems unveiled a new website with cutting-edge engineering tools in 2019. Engineers can specify, search for, and choose the best thermoelectric module and liquid cooling system for a variety of applications.

In July 2019, liquid cooling expert Lytron was purchased by Boyd Corporation, a world authority in thermal control. This acquisition is in line with Boyd's commitment to expanding its technology portfolio with additional chiller system solutions and developing specific volumes of liquid cold plates and heat exchangers for the medical and aerospace markets to meet the growing demand for liquid-cooled solutions.

Get Customization on Medical Equipment Cooling Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7565

Key players in the Medical Equipment Cooling Market

American Chillers

Drake Refrigeration, Inc.

General Air Products, Inc.

Haskris

Johnson Thermal Systems

Laird Technologies, Inc.

Cold Shot Chillers

Filtrine Manufacturing Company

Key Takeaways from Medical Equipment Cooling Market Study

The global medical equipment cooling market is to reach a valuation of US$ 278.67 million by 2030.

Demand for medical equipment cooling systems is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Medical equipment cooling device sales growth is aided by hospitals treating patients with terminal conditions needing to have the necessary heavy machinery and adequate cooling devices installed.

The Asia Pacific & Latin America regions are the most profitable markets for medical equipment cooling system suppliers.

About the Healthcare Division at Fact.MR

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

mHealth Market- The global mHealth market is poised to be valued at US$ 57 Billion in FY2022, and is expected to flourish at a staggering 12% value CAGR throughout the 2022-2032 forecast period. By the end of the aforementioned assessment period, the market is poised to be valued at over US$ 177 Billion.

Disposable Endoscopes Market- The global disposable endoscopes market is anticipated to hold a value of US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 9.26 Bn by 2032. The projected market growth is 16% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The usage of disposable endoscopes reduces the spread of infectious diseases.

Endoscopes Market- The global sales of endoscopes is likely to garner a market value of US$ 13 Bn and is expected to register a CAGR of 10% by accumulating a market value of US$ 34 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Huntington’s disease Treatment Market- The global Huntington’s disease treatment market was estimated to have a market size worth US$ 360 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2022-2032. The market is estimated to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2032.

Amniotic Membrane Market- The global amniotic membrane market is estimated to hold a value of US$ 11.12 Bn in 2032 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

mHealth Apps Market- The global market for mental health apps was valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2022 and the market is foreseen to close in on a value of US$ 30 Bn by the end of 2032, surging at CAGR of 17% during the same period.

Aesthetic Medicine Market- Newly-released aesthetic medicine industry analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global sales of aesthetic medicine market in 2021 was held at US$ 64.6 Bn. With 10.3%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market- The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 15.11 Bn by 2032. The worth of the market is anticipated to be US$ 7 Bn in 2022, and the projected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market- The global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is anticipated to hold a market value of US$ 70 Bn in 2022 and US$ 112.31 Bn by 2032. The projected growth rate is nearly 5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter