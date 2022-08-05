TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increase to Eligible Cash Dividend

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)Three months endedSix months ended
June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021
Net earnings3,594  4,472  2,501  4,927  
Basic and diluted earnings per share0.15  0.18  0.10  0.20  

Operating Data

 Three months endedSix months ended
 June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021		June 30,
2022		June 30,
2021
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members  15,583  15,097  
Championship rounds – Canada444,000  362,000  444,000  362,000  
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada  37.5  39.5  
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada  2.0  2.0  
Championship rounds – U.S.55,000  63,000  167,000  156,000  
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.  8.0  8.0  


The following is an analysis of net earnings:

 For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2022June 30, 2021
Operating revenue$52,736 $34,059 
Direct operating expenses (1) 39,569  25,023 
Net operating income (1) 13,167  9,036 
Amortization of membership fees 1,081  1,037 
Depreciation and amortization (4,458) (4,788)
Interest, net and investment income 422  (384)
Other items (3,582) (303)
Income taxes (3,036) (126)
Net earnings$3,594 $4,472 


 For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2022June 30, 2021
Operating revenue$90,668 $48,168 
Direct operating expenses (1) 72,523  41,389 
Net operating income (1) 18,145  6,779 
Amortization of membership fees 2,020  1,995 
Depreciation and amortization (8,882) (9,543)
Interest, net and investment income 698  (820)
Other items (6,152) 5,337 
Income taxes (3,328) 1,179 
Net earnings$2,501 $4,927 


The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

 For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2022June 30, 2021
Net operating income (loss) by segment  
Canadian golf club operations$12,675 $9,065 
US golf club operations (2022 - US $421,000; 2021 - US $585,000) 529  723 
Corporate and other (37) (752)
Net operating income (1)$13,167 $9,036 


 For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2022June 30, 2021
Net operating income (loss) by segment  
Canadian golf club operations$16,583 $6,178 
US golf club operations (2022 - US $2,857,000; 2021 - US $1,716,000) 3,613  2,156 
Corporate and other (2,051) (1,555)
Net operating income (1)$18,145 $6,779 


Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

 For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
June 30, 2022June 30, 2021 
Annual dues$17,286 $13,992 
Golf 13,842  12,299 
Corporate events 2,573  426 
Food and beverage 10,382  3,577 
Merchandise 4,301  2,945 
Real estate 3,037  -
 
Rooms and other 1,315  820 
Operating Revenue$52,736 $34,059 


 For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021 
Annual dues$34,088 $21,934 
Golf  19,680  16,489 
Corporate events  2,597  497 
Food and beverage  11,325  4,150 
Merchandise  5,521  4,008 
Real estate  15,811  - 
Rooms and other 1,646  1,090 
Operating revenue$90,668 $48,168 


Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

 For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2022June 30, 2021
Operating cost of sales $ 5,974 $3,350 
Real estate cost of sales  2,370  - 
Labour and employee benefits  18,822  11,568 
Utilities  1,966  1,716 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  1,460  1,312 
Property taxes  695  724 
Repairs and maintenance  1,556  1,253 
Insurance  903  802 
Turf operating expenses  2,108  1,883 
Fuel and oil  621  335 
Other operating expenses  3,094  2,080 
Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 39,569 $25,023 


 For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2022June 30, 2021
Operating cost of sales$7,302 $4,303 
Real estate cost of sales 16,394  - 
Labour and employee benefits 27,498  19,392 
Utilities 3,640  3,171 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,884  2,402 
Property taxes 2,335  2,652 
Repairs and maintenance 1,781  1,602 
Insurance 2,626  1,974 
Turf operating expenses 2,358  1,980 
Fuel and oil 735  418 
Other operating expenses 4,970  3,495 
Direct Operating Expenses (1)$72,523 $41,389 

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Operating Highlights

As required by IFRS, ClubLink recognizes its annual dues revenue on a straight-line basis throughout the year based on when its properties are allowed to open and services are provided. As a result of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2021, annual dues revenue was not recognized during certain periods. There were 56 days in the second quarter of 2021 that ClubLink was allowed to operate in Ontario. There have been no COVID-19 lockdowns to date in 2022. Canadian annual dues revenue increased 24.7% to $15,649,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $12,547,000 in 2021 due to this policy and the increase in members. This deferral in 2021 was recognized into revenue throughout the remainder of the year on a straight-line basis.

Operating revenue increased 54.8% to $52,736,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $34,059,000 in 2021 due to closures in 2021 as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and less COVID-19 operating restrictions in 2022, allowing the Company to operate on a more normal pace.

Direct operating expenses increased 58.1% to $39,569,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $25,023,000 in 2021 due to the fact that certain activities were reduced in 2021 due to lockdowns and restrictions. High inflation is also impacting most expense categories.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $12,675,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $9,065,000 in 2021 due to the change in annual dues revenue described above.

Net operating income for the US golf club operations decreased to US$421,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from US$585,000 in 2021 due to decreased rounds.

Interest, net and investment income increased to income of $422,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from an expense of $384,000 in 2021 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

 For the three months ended
 June 30, 2022June 30, 2021
Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)$481 $(432)
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities (8,366) 6,808 
Gain on real estate fund investments 4,370  - 
Insurance proceeds -  2,603 
Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures (62) 404 
Glen Abbey redevelopment charge -  (9,500)
Other (5) (186)
Other items$(3,582)$(303)


The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.2496 at March 31, 2022 to 1.2886 at June 30, 2022. This has resulted in a foreign exchange gain of $481,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 on the translation of the Company’s US denominated financial instruments.

Net earnings decreased to $3,594,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $4,472,000 in 2021 due to an unrealized loss on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to 15 cents per share in 2022, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of 18 cents in 2021.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 5 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as at August 31, 2022. This is an increase from 2 cents per common share.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 36 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

