METAGONZ Will Announce Metahuman DJ NFT at the Official-After-Party of 'Block Party 2022'

SEOUL, KOREA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Octagon's meta-human DJ & NFT project 'METAGONZ' which is developing an EDM and performance culture-based entertainment metaverse project, will participate as the sponsor in the official after-party 'Block party 2022' festival of 'Korea Blockchain Week 2022 (KBW 2022)'.





Also, a person of Metagonz development company said "we're planning to open to the public a veiled character which produced 'metagonz' metahuman DJ at the block party 2022 music festival".

The block party 2022 will be held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) on August 12th to 14th, 2022. It is the huge official after party of Korea Blockchain week 2022 and is fused together as the digital component like the NFT and blockchain.

The world class artists and hip hop musicians of Korea are planning to create the performance at KBW 2022. The director of Meta player which developed metagonz said "Metagonz is a metahuman DJ and metaroid, which is developed as the metaverse's avatar project. The artists of Korea's MZ generation will participate in development based on the K-beauty, fashion, and culture to show to the public in their 20s. Also, the meta octagon projects will do the main character roles at the various platforms."

The meta octagon's high quality 2D illustration PFP NFT which celebrated on project launching gave value to the collectors who were interested in digital art mania not just derivatives for investment tools.

By applying a new bridge to the system 'WARP' of metagonz, MOTG installed multi-change support functions between various mainnets and tokens such as ETH. It plans to release products with enhanced project scalability and user convenience as well as the value of collection as high-quality generative art and is set to be released this fall.

Meanwhile, meta-octagon's MOTG token is listed on global exchanges MEXC and LBANK.

