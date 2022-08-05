Kathryn Genovese Releases New Book 'Eyes of a Survivor'

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kathryn Marie Genovese's book Eyes of a Survivor has been released for readers today.

Kathryn Marie Genovese hails from Ohio, and in this book, she speaks about her life. From a very young age, she encountered abuse, drugs, and street life, which brought about unbelievable events in her life.

As an empowered and strong woman today, she wants to help people who are going through or have gone through the same struggles as her. She aims to use this book to give hope to addicts and survivors of emotional and physical abuse, putting her life forward as an example.

Eyes of a Survivor depicts the lifelong journey of Genovese, integrating her life struggles as an addict, a victim of abuse, and a cancer survivor. The book portrays how faith and belief can turn a person's life around as soon as they acknowledge their situation and start to believe in themselves.

The author represents herself as a living example, narrating the events that transpired in her life, which made it difficult, and the journey she embarked on towards sobriety.

The book provides a ray of hope to individuals willing to turn things around, serving as a motivational memoir for overcoming addiction and the influence of evil. Weaving through the author's personal experiences, the book seeks to restore people's integrity and sobriety and return them to the goodness concealed within them. Eyes of a Survivor is available on Amazon and other platforms.

