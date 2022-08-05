Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

English Swedish

Highlights



USD 12.9 billion gain recorded to income statement resulting from the lex asea distribution related to the Aker BP transaction

Orrön Energy transformed into a pure play renewables company following completion of the combination of the legacy E&P business with Aker BP on 30 June 2022, and changed ticker at Nasdaq Stockholm to “ORRON” in July

Net power generation amounted to 83 GWh for the reporting period, at an achieved average power price of EUR 127 per MWh

The Company had a strong cash position and robust balance sheet at the end of the reporting period with no debt, MUSD 124 1 cash (net of working capital) and two cash generating renewables assets

cash (net of working capital) and two cash generating renewables assets The Metsälamminkangas wind farm was commercially handed over to the Company on 31 March 2022 and is now fully operational with estimated net annual power generation of 200 GWh

The Leikanger hydropower plant delivered above expectations with net power generation of 53 GWh for the reporting period

Development of the Karskruv wind farm is on track and is expected to deliver additional net annual power generation of 290 GWh by the end 2023



1 Reduced from previous guidance of MUSD 130 due to the retention of an office building in connection with the Transaction.





Financial Summary1

1 Jan 2022-

30 Jun 2022

6 months 1 Apr 2022-

30 Jun 2022

3 months Power generation (GWh)2 83.2 76.9 Net sales (MUSD)2 11.7 10.8 Average income from production per MWh (EUR)2 127.5 126.7 Net result in MUSD 27.0 29.5 Earnings per share – USD 0.09 0.10 Earnings per share fully diluted – USD 0.09 0.10

1 This table refers to continuing operations. The financial and operational performance of the discontinued operations can be found in the section Discontinued Operations and in notes 5 to 12 of the consolidated financial statements.

2 Includes the Company’s net interest in joint ventures.



Comment from Daniel Fitzgerald, CEO of Orrön Energy AB:

“The second quarter of 2022 was an historical quarter for Lundin Energy, culminating in the closing of the combination of our E&P business with Aker BP, and creating a company with low costs, low carbon emissions and the scale required to be successful through the energy transition. We recognise a gain resulting from the transaction of nearly USD 13 billion in Q2 which is a further testimony to the significant value creation delivered to our shareholders over the last two decades.

“The creation of Orrön Energy marks the start of a new era as we transform into a pure play renewables company. I believe we are in a truly unique position to create value through the energy transition with our high-quality assets, strong balance sheet and supported by an experienced Board and management team with the backing of the Lundin family. We have cash reserves of MUSD 124 and significant debt capacity for further growth and acquisitions, where we are already actively screening a number of opportunities.

“The demand for renewable energy in Europe has accelerated further due to the ongoing energy crisis, making our core business more relevant than ever. We intend to continue investing in renewable energy generation, initially in the Nordics with a potential expansion across Europe, while focussing on emerging technologies as markets and regions evolve through the energy transition.

“Our operational assets are performing well, with power generation commencing at MLK at the start of the second quarter and excellent power generation performance from Leikanger. The development of the Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden is progressing on schedule and is on track for completion at the end of 2023. Karskruv is a key asset in our renewables portfolio that will add approximately 290 GWh to the Company’s annual power generation once fully operational.

“Financially we are in a robust position with low operating costs, a strong balance sheet with no debt and cash of MUSD 124 at the end of the reporting period (net of working capital).

“Our heritage from Lundin Energy is marked by a history of value creation and I am confident that with the team, resources and entrepreneurial spirit at Orrön Energy, we will continue to create value for our shareholders. I would like to thank all shareholders for your loyal support over the years with Lundin Energy and for joining us in this new and exciting business as we look to grow Orrön Energy as the new renewables vehicle within the Lundin Group of Companies.”





For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson

Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@orron.com

Jenny Sandström

Communications Lead

Tel: +41 79 431 63 68

jenny.sandstrom@orron.com





This information is information that Orrön Energy AB is required to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 CEST on 5 August 2022.

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: “ORRON”) renewables company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy has a portfolio of high quality and cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, no debt and the financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions. With a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of organic growth, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.





Disclaimer Information

Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company’s control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment