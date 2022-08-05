Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 28 July 2022 to 3 August 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 July 2022 to 3 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 52 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 29 July 2022 to 3 August 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 July 2022
|XBRU
|8 000
|34.52
|35.10
|33.22
|276 160
|CEUX
|5 000
|34.67
|35.10
|33.40
|173 350
|TQEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 August 2022
|XBRU
|8 000
|33.60
|33.96
|33.30
|268 800
|CEUX
|5 000
|33.60
|33.98
|33.30
|168 000
|TQEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 August 2022
|XBRU
|8 000
|32.25
|32.72
|31.88
|258 000
|CEUX
|5 000
|32.23
|32.62
|31.88
|161 150
|TQEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 August 2022
|XBRU
|8 000
|32.62
|33.16
|32.12
|260 960
|CEUX
|5 000
|32.66
|33.14
|31.74
|163 300
|TQEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52 000
|33.26
|35.10
|31.74
|1 729 720
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 600 shares during the period from 28 July 2022 to 3 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 12 473 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 July 2022 to 3 August 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 July 2022
|1 600
|31.55
|31.80
|31.40
|50 480
|29 July 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|1 August 2022
|3 200
|33.42
|33.80
|32.94
|106 944
|2 August 2022
|2 400
|32.30
|32.80
|31.80
|77 520
|3 August 2022
|400
|31.60
|31.60
|31.60
|12 640
|Total
|7 600
|-
|-
|-
|247 584
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 July 2022
|2 330
|31.95
|32.20
|31.78
|74 444
|29 July 2022
|7 300
|33.64
|34.80
|32.56
|245 572
|1 August 2022
|243
|34.90
|34.90
|34.90
|8 481
|2 August 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 August 2022
|2 600
|32.76
|33.10
|32.30
|85 176
|Total
|12 473
|-
|-
|-
|413 672
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 79 371 shares.
On 3 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 076 987 own shares, or 5.21% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
