Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 28 July 2022 to 3 August 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 July 2022 to 3 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 52 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 29 July 2022 to 3 August 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 29 July 2022 XBRU 8 000 34.52 35.10 33.22 276 160 CEUX 5 000 34.67 35.10 33.40 173 350 TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 1 August 2022 XBRU 8 000 33.60 33.96 33.30 268 800 CEUX 5 000 33.60 33.98 33.30 168 000 TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 2 August 2022 XBRU 8 000 32.25 32.72 31.88 258 000 CEUX 5 000 32.23 32.62 31.88 161 150 TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 3 August 2022 XBRU 8 000 32.62 33.16 32.12 260 960 CEUX 5 000 32.66 33.14 31.74 163 300 TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - Total 52 000 33.26 35.10 31.74 1 729 720

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 600 shares during the period from 28 July 2022 to 3 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 12 473 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 July 2022 to 3 August 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 July 2022 1 600 31.55 31.80 31.40 50 480 29 July 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 August 2022 3 200 33.42 33.80 32.94 106 944 2 August 2022 2 400 32.30 32.80 31.80 77 520 3 August 2022 400 31.60 31.60 31.60 12 640 Total 7 600 - - - 247 584









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 July 2022 2 330 31.95 32.20 31.78 74 444 29 July 2022 7 300 33.64 34.80 32.56 245 572 1 August 2022 243 34.90 34.90 34.90 8 481 2 August 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 August 2022 2 600 32.76 33.10 32.30 85 176 Total 12 473 - - - 413 672

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 79 371 shares.

On 3 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 076 987 own shares, or 5.21% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.





Attachment