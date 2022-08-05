Eurocastle announces results of Tender Offer

Company repurchases 864,980 shares at €10.26 per share and

Eurocastle to Release First Half 2022 Financial Results on 9 August 2022

Guernsey, 5 August 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today announces the results of the tender offer to repurchase up to 1,286,181 shares at a tender price of €10.26 per share (the “Tender Offer”). The circular describing the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer was published and made available to shareholders on 8 July 2022 (the “Circular”).

The Tender Offer closed at 6:00pm (CET) on 4 August 2022. In accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Circular and based on the final count by the Company’s agent, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Eurocastle accepted tenders of 864,980 Ordinary Shares at the fixed price of €10.26 per Ordinary Share for a total tender of €8.9 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Tender Offer. The shares accepted for repurchase represent approximately 47% of Ordinary Shares in issue as of 4 August 2022.

The record date for the tendered shares repurchased was 4 August 2022 with settlement expected by 9 August 2022 at which point the repurchased shares will be cancelled. As a consequence, as at 9 August 2022:

The total number of shares of the Company in issue will be 992,555;

The total number of shares held by Eurocastle in treasury will be nil (0% of the shares in issue);

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of shares of the Company will be 992,555; and

The FIG Concert Party will continue to hold 539,638 shares of the Company, representing approximately 54% of Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Company today also announces that it will release its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Tuesday, 9 August 2022 before the market opens. Further details relating to the impact of the Tender Offer will be included in that announcement.

Any capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Circular.

NOTICE: This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity with the aim to build a Southern European speciality finance and real estate platform. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.