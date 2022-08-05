Technological Innovations, Sustainable Infrastructure and Continuous Investments to drive the Data Center and Cloud Services Market in UAE: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- UAE’s Data Center Industry is witnessing a surge in the Investments from local as well as global companies to meet the data storage demands of end users.
- Etisalat is the major player in UAE Data center market having partnership with Khazna, Gulf Data hub and Pacific Controls to tackle challenges related to government rules.
- Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) has become the first government entity to migrate its data center to the G42 cloud and enhance its AI capabilities across its digital operations in 2021.
UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Pipeline: Major Data Center and Cloud Service Market operators are exploring the market to set up their own Data Centers in UAE. Khazna, Etisalat, Equinix and Moro Hub are planning to open new Data Centers to expand their presence in UAE Data Center Market. Amazon Web Services are planning to open three data centers in the UAE whereas Oracle have reaffirmed to open it’s second-gen cloud region in Dubai.
Promising Government Initiatives: The increasing demand for reliable, efficient, and flexible Data Center infrastructure among service operators with various ICT initiatives by the government is expected to influence its growth in all the emirates in UAE. With initiatives such as UAE Vision 2021, Smart Dubai 2021, Smart Abu Dhabi and Dubai Pulse Platform, Abu Dhabi Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi Vision 2031 and UAE AI vision 2031, UAE government plans to ensure further investment and utilization of artificial intelligence in major industries which will generate more demand as well as growth for Data Center and Cloud Services Sector.
Future of UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market: Data Center and Cloud Services Market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR during 2021-2026F. The emergence of 5G technology in UAE is likely to grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the UAE market, further contributing to the development of data center industry. Technological innovations and advancements, sustainable infrastructure, continuous investments and upcoming data center and cloud projects in the region to drive the UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market.
The report titled “UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Rapid Digital Penetration along with Increasing Investments to meet the Rising Demand for Data Storage and Cloud Services” by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Data Center and Cloud Services Industry in UAE. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated; market segmentation by type of data center, type of co-location data centers on the basis of number of racks, type of end users, by type of clients and by region; challenges and bottlenecks, growth enablers and drivers; competitive landscape including competition scenario, market shares of major operators on the basis of number of racks and on the basis of MW of power. The report concludes with future market projections of each product segmentation.
Key Segments Covered:-
UAE Data Center Market
By Type of Data Center
- Co-Location Data Centers
- Managed Data Centers
By Type of Co-Location Data Centers on the basis of Number of Racks
- Wholesale Co-Location Data Centers
- Retail Co-Location Data Centers
By Type of Clients
- Domestic Clients
- Global Clients
By Type of Tier Level
- Tier III Data Centers
- Tier IV Data Centers
By Region on the basis of Number of Racks
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Fujairah
By Type of End Users
- IT/ITes
- BFSI
- Retail
- Communication and Media
- E-Commerce
- Transport and Logistics
UAE Cloud Services Market
- By Type of Cloud Services
- Cloud Application Service (SaaS)
- Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)
- Cloud Application Infrastructure Service (PaaS)
- By Type of Clients
- Domestic Clients
- Global Clients
- By Type of End Users
- Retail
- E-Commerce
- Communication and Media
- Telecom
- Transport and Logistics
- Government
Key Target Audience
- Data Center Industry
- Cloud Services Industry
- Data Center Manufacturing Companies
- Data Center Operators
- Cloud Services Operators
- Co-Location Providers
- Telecom Industry
- IT/ITes Industry
- BFSI Industry
- Government Sector
- Retail Sector
- Transport and Logistics Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Historical Period: 2016-2021
- Forecast Period: 2021–2026F
Companies Covered:-
Equipment Manufacturers
- Moro Hub
- Data Center Vaults
- Equinix
- eHosting
- Khazna
- Etisalat
- Pacific Controls
- Injazat
- Gulf Data Hub
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Co-Location Data Center Service Providers in UAE
- UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Current vs Future Overview
- Cross Comparison of Data Center Market in UAE with Other Countries
- Supply Side Ecosystem of UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market
- Demand Side Ecosystem of UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market
- Government Regulations for the UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market
- Enablers and Growth Drivers in UAE Data Center Market
- Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in UAE Data Center Market
- Snapshot of Data Construction Companies in UAE Data Center Market
- Cloud Services Delivery Model
- End User Analysis of UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market
- Detailed Analysis on UAE Data Center (Market Size, 2016-2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026F)
- Detailed Analysis on UAE Cloud Services (Market Size, 2016-2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026F)
- Abu Dhabi Cloud Services Market
- Alibaba Cloud Services UAE
- AWS Cloud Services UAE
- Cloud Services Industry In UAE
- Cloud Services Market
- Cloud Services Market In UAE
- Microsoft Cloud Services UAE
- Middle East Data Center Market
- Moro Hub Cloud Services UAE
- Oracle Cloud Services UAE
- Penta Cloud Services UAE
- SAP Cloud Services UAE
- UAE Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market
- UAE Cloud Application Services Market
UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market
