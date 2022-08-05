English Dutch French

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 2 000 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 29 July 2022 2 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 21.450

Reference is also made to the press release of 5 August related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 3 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 076 987 own shares out of 59 004 952 issued shares (or 5.21% of all outstanding shares).

Attachment