Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6 months of 2022 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2022 compared to 6 months of 2021 and 30.06.2022 compared to 31.12.2021 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 06m 2022 06m 2021 Change
Revenue 26 370 23 225 13.5%
Gross Profit 12 885 13 661 -5.7%
Operating profit 5 685 7 941 -28.4%
EBITDA 7 355 9 533 -22.9%
Net profit for the period 9 827 6 696 46.8%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 9 346 6 031 55.0%
Earnings per share (EUR) 0,26 0,17 52.9%
Operating cash flow for the period 5 070 8 055 -37.1%
    
in thousands of EUR 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Change
Total assets 63 778 53 753 18.7%
Total current assets 48 491 40 331 20.2%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 42 604 34 148 24.8%
Cash and cash equivalents 20 491 17 098 19.8%
    
Margin analysis, % 06m 2022 06m 2021 Change
Gross profit 48.9 58.8 -16.8%
Operating profit 21.6 34.2 -36.8%
EBITDA 27.9 41.0 -32.0%
Net profit 37.3 28.8 29.5%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 35.4 26.0 36.2%
    
Financial ratios, % 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Change
ROA 22.4 17.9 25.1%
ROE 34.4 28.7 19.9%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 2.6 7.8 -66.7%
Current ratio 5.7 4.3 32.6%
Quick ratio 2.8 2.1 33.3%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 26 370 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2022, representing a 13.5% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 21.3%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 6 months of 2022 amounted to 12 885 thousand EUR and decrease by 5.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2022 decreased to 48.9%, from 58.8% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 41.0%.

Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2022 amounted to 5 685 thousand EUR, compared to 7 941 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2021, decrease by 28.4%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 21.6% for 6 months of 2022 (34.2% in 6 months of 2021). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2022 decreased by 22.9% and amounted to 7 355 thousand EUR, which is 27.9% in margin terms (9 533 thousand EUR and 41.0% for 6 months of 2021).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2022 amounted to 9 346 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 6 031 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2021, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2022 was 35.4% against net profit 26.0% in 6 months of 2021.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2022 consolidated assets amounted to 63 778 thousand EUR representing increase by 18.7% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2021.

Trade and other receivables increased by 897 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2021 and amounted to        3 222 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2022. Inventory balance increased by 3 861 thousand EUR and amounted to                  24 767   thousand EUR as of 30 June 2022.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 8 456 thousand EUR and amounted to            42 604 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2022. Current liabilities decreased by 839 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2022.

Investments

During 6 months of 2022 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 100 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 120 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2022, the Group employed 1 607 employees, including 503 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2021 there were 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2022 amounted to 5 641 thousand EUR (4 745 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2021). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 319 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.06.2022 31.12.2021
   Unaudited Audited
ASSETS    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents 2 20 491 17 098
Current loans granted   11 2
Trade receivables and other assets 3 3 222 2 325
Inventories 4 24 767 20 906
Total current assets   48 491 40 331
    
Non-current assets    
Non-current receivables   410 262
Investments in associates   101 80
Investments in other shares   283 262
Deferred tax asset   1 616 1 226
Intangible assets   599 535
Investment property   1 158 1 086
Property, plant and equipment 5 11 120 9 971
Total non-current assets   15 287 13 422
TOTAL ASSETS   63 778 53 753
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities    
Current lease liabilities   1 701 2 193
Trade and other payables 6 4 795 6 504
Tax liabilities   2 033 671
Total current liabilities   8 529 9 368
    
Non-current liabilities    
Deferred tax liability   2 152 1 746
Non-current lease liabilities   6 073 4 727
Non-current provisions   55 51
Total non-current liabilities   8 280 6 524
Total liabilities   16 809 15 892
      
Equity    
Share capital 7 3 600 3 600
Share premium   4 967 4 967
Statutory reserve capital   1 306 1 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences   -19 141 -18 251
Retained earnings   51 872 42 526
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company   42 604 34 148
Non-controlling interest   4 365 3 713
Total equity   46 969 37 861
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   63 778 53 753

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 06m 2022 06m 2021
   Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
      
Revenue from contracts with customers 9 15 334 12 960 26 370 23 225
Cost of goods sold   -8 967 -5 541 -13 485 -9 564
Gross Profit   6 367 7 419 12 885 13 661
           
Distribution expenses   -2 776 -2 094 -5 027 -4 204
Administrative expenses   -1 090 -903 -2 042 -1 788
Other operating income   129 385 219 566
Other operating expenses   -166 -151 -350 -294
Operating profit   2 464 4 656 5 685 7 941
           
Currency exchange income/(expense)   8 455 605 5 985 1 060
Other finance income/(expenses)   -126 -106 -230 -216
Net finance income (loss)   8 329 499 5 755 844
      
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 2 5 -11 -1
Profit (loss) before tax   10 795 5 160 11 429 8 784
      
Income tax expense   -775 -1 028 -1 602 -2 088
      
Profit (loss) for the period   10 020 4 132 9 827 6 696
Attributable to :      
   Equity holders of the Parent company   9 612 3 770 9 346 6 031
   Non-controlling interest   408 362 481 665
          
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,27 0,10 0,26 0,17

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 06m 2022 06m 2021
   Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
      
Profit for the period   10 020 4 132 9 827 6 696
      
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :       
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 576 40 -719 269
Total other comprehensive income(loss) for the period 576 40 -719 269
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period   10 596 4 172 9 108 6 965
Attributable to :      
   Equity holders of the Parent company   10 294 3 829 8 456 5 993
   Non-controlling interest   302 343 652 972

 

 

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 06m 2022 06m 2021
   Unaudited Unaudited
Cash flow from operating activities    
Profit for the period   9 827 6 696
Adjustments for:    
  Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets   1 670 1 592
  Share of profit of equity accounted investees   11 1
  Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment   1 0
  Net finance income / costs   -2 000 -596
  Provision for inventories   3 4
  Receipt of government grants   0 450
  Movements in provisions and government grants   0 -394
  Income tax expense   1 602 2 088
Change in inventories   -3 861 -1 469
Change in trade and other receivables   -897 -289
Change in trade and other payables   -347 639
Interest paid   0 -2
Income tax paid   -939 -665
Net cash flow from operating activities   5 070 8 055
    
Cash flow from investing activities    
Interest received   12 9
Dividends received   3 0
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment   8 18
Loans granted   -9 0
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   -100 -120
Acquisition of intangible assets   -42 -82
Net cash flow from investing activities   -128 -175
    
Cash flow from financing activities    
Repayment of borrowings   0 -800
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities   -1 137 -1 135
Interest paid on lease liabilities   -246 -224
Dividends paid   0 -717
Net cash flow from financing activities   -1 383 -2 876
    
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   3 559 5 004
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period   17 098 8 980
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held   -166 38
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period   20 491 14 022

AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashon.com

