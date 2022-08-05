Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6 months of 2022 (unaudited)

English Estonian

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2022 compared to 6 months of 2021 and 30.06.2022 compared to 31.12.2021 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 06m 2022 06m 2021 Change Revenue 26 370 23 225 13.5% Gross Profit 12 885 13 661 -5.7% Operating profit 5 685 7 941 -28.4% EBITDA 7 355 9 533 -22.9% Net profit for the period 9 827 6 696 46.8% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 9 346 6 031 55.0% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,26 0,17 52.9% Operating cash flow for the period 5 070 8 055 -37.1% in thousands of EUR 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Change Total assets 63 778 53 753 18.7% Total current assets 48 491 40 331 20.2% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 42 604 34 148 24.8% Cash and cash equivalents 20 491 17 098 19.8% Margin analysis, % 06m 2022 06m 2021 Change Gross profit 48.9 58.8 -16.8% Operating profit 21.6 34.2 -36.8% EBITDA 27.9 41.0 -32.0% Net profit 37.3 28.8 29.5% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 35.4 26.0 36.2% Financial ratios, % 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Change ROA 22.4 17.9 25.1% ROE 34.4 28.7 19.9% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 2.6 7.8 -66.7% Current ratio 5.7 4.3 32.6% Quick ratio 2.8 2.1 33.3%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 26 370 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2022, representing a 13.5% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 21.3%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 6 months of 2022 amounted to 12 885 thousand EUR and decrease by 5.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2022 decreased to 48.9%, from 58.8% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 41.0%.

Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2022 amounted to 5 685 thousand EUR, compared to 7 941 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2021, decrease by 28.4%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 21.6% for 6 months of 2022 (34.2% in 6 months of 2021). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2022 decreased by 22.9% and amounted to 7 355 thousand EUR, which is 27.9% in margin terms (9 533 thousand EUR and 41.0% for 6 months of 2021).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2022 amounted to 9 346 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 6 031 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2021, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2022 was 35.4% against net profit 26.0% in 6 months of 2021.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2022 consolidated assets amounted to 63 778 thousand EUR representing increase by 18.7% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2021.

Trade and other receivables increased by 897 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2021 and amounted to 3 222 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2022. Inventory balance increased by 3 861 thousand EUR and amounted to 24 767 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2022.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 8 456 thousand EUR and amounted to 42 604 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2022. Current liabilities decreased by 839 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2022.

Investments

During 6 months of 2022 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 100 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 120 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2022, the Group employed 1 607 employees, including 503 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2021 there were 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2022 amounted to 5 641 thousand EUR (4 745 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2021). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 319 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 20 491 17 098 Current loans granted 11 2 Trade receivables and other assets 3 3 222 2 325 Inventories 4 24 767 20 906 Total current assets 48 491 40 331 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 410 262 Investments in associates 101 80 Investments in other shares 283 262 Deferred tax asset 1 616 1 226 Intangible assets 599 535 Investment property 1 158 1 086 Property, plant and equipment 5 11 120 9 971 Total non-current assets 15 287 13 422 TOTAL ASSETS 63 778 53 753 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 1 701 2 193 Trade and other payables 6 4 795 6 504 Tax liabilities 2 033 671 Total current liabilities 8 529 9 368 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 2 152 1 746 Non-current lease liabilities 6 073 4 727 Non-current provisions 55 51 Total non-current liabilities 8 280 6 524 Total liabilities 16 809 15 892 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 141 -18 251 Retained earnings 51 872 42 526 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 42 604 34 148 Non-controlling interest 4 365 3 713 Total equity 46 969 37 861 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 63 778 53 753

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 06m 2022 06m 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 15 334 12 960 26 370 23 225 Cost of goods sold -8 967 -5 541 -13 485 -9 564 Gross Profit 6 367 7 419 12 885 13 661 Distribution expenses -2 776 -2 094 -5 027 -4 204 Administrative expenses -1 090 -903 -2 042 -1 788 Other operating income 129 385 219 566 Other operating expenses -166 -151 -350 -294 Operating profit 2 464 4 656 5 685 7 941 Currency exchange income/(expense) 8 455 605 5 985 1 060 Other finance income/(expenses) -126 -106 -230 -216 Net finance income (loss) 8 329 499 5 755 844 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 2 5 -11 -1 Profit (loss) before tax 10 795 5 160 11 429 8 784 Income tax expense -775 -1 028 -1 602 -2 088 Profit (loss) for the period 10 020 4 132 9 827 6 696 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 9 612 3 770 9 346 6 031 Non-controlling interest 408 362 481 665 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,27 0,10 0,26 0,17

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 06m 2022 06m 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 10 020 4 132 9 827 6 696 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods : Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 576 40 -719 269 Total other comprehensive income(loss) for the period 576 40 -719 269 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 10 596 4 172 9 108 6 965 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 10 294 3 829 8 456 5 993 Non-controlling interest 302 343 652 972

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 06m 2022 06m 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 9 827 6 696 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 670 1 592 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 11 1 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 1 0 Net finance income / costs -2 000 -596 Provision for inventories 3 4 Receipt of government grants 0 450 Movements in provisions and government grants 0 -394 Income tax expense 1 602 2 088 Change in inventories -3 861 -1 469 Change in trade and other receivables -897 -289 Change in trade and other payables -347 639 Interest paid 0 -2 Income tax paid -939 -665 Net cash flow from operating activities 5 070 8 055 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 12 9 Dividends received 3 0 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 18 Loans granted -9 0 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -100 -120 Acquisition of intangible assets -42 -82 Net cash flow from investing activities -128 -175 Cash flow from financing activities Repayment of borrowings 0 -800 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 137 -1 135 Interest paid on lease liabilities -246 -224 Dividends paid 0 -717 Net cash flow from financing activities -1 383 -2 876 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3 559 5 004 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 17 098 8 980 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -166 38 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 20 491 14 022

