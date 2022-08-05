Proactive news headlines including Core Lithium, Radiopharm Theranostics, Euro Manganese and West Wits Mining

Sydney, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of resources sector veteran Gareth Manderson as the first CEO of the company. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) is a suitable investment for institutional and high-risk tolerant retail investors given the unique high-risk-reward opportunity, according to Diamond Equity Research. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has shared the findings of a life cycle assessment (LCA) for its flagship Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has kicked off first-phase drilling to confirm historical data on a uranium exploration target at its flagship Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP). Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has unearthed potentially good quality yellow silica construction sand in a reconnaissance auger drilling program at the Beharra North tenement of the Beharra Silica Sands Project in Western Australia. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has delivered a significant boost to the Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) resource with the addition of a maiden ilmenite ore reserve estimate and extension of mine life to 25 years at the project, situated 50 kilometres south of Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) has launched a share placement to raise A$41.5 million to accelerate the development of the Nolans Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) Project in the Northern Territory, having received firm commitments from institutional and professional investors based both domestically and internationally. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has reached a mutually agreeable outcome with the ministry of energy and minerals, Sultanate of Oman regarding licence fees for the ongoing exploration of Block 4 and Block 5 within the Sohar Copper Project in Oman. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) welcomes the news that Aptar Pharma, which specialises in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, has decided to acquire the worldwide rights to Pharmaxis’ proprietary inhaler Orbital, which delivers high payload dry powder to the lungs. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has added 22 new clinical and pre-clinical research projects through the acquisition of APIRx Pharmaceuticals (APIRx) and now owns the largest portfolio of patented medicinal cannabinoid drug formulations in the world. Click here

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) has completed a share purchase plan (SPP) and launched a SPP shortfall placement to raise $1.5 million before costs, which in addition to $3 million raised in an earlier share placement, will fund Openn’s commercialisation in North America. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has signed its first ever offtake agreement, teaming up with automotive powerhouse BMW AG to supply lithium hydroxide from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, in Austria. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com