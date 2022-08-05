Expanding Ourselves launches its new fitness services by building an automated tech business.

Chicago, USA, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Before and After body transformation of Shashank Agarwal

Expanding Ourselves is a newly developed online platform that offers its services in Fitness, Analytics & Coding. The company's purpose is to educate people about Fitness, stoic philosophy, growth mindset, data analytics and life.



In the recent development, Expanding Ourselves has expanded its services in its Fitness Area. It’s service cover the below content for its users:

Nutrition and Weight Loss.

Expanding Ourselves comes up with a simple 5 step approach to lose weight:

Eat More Protein: Increasing the protein amount may keep full, prevent muscle loss and curb the person's appetite. Drink More Water: Hydration is associated with weight management and prevents various ailments Limit Sugary Drinks: Restrict intake of sweetened beverages, including soda. Exercise: Exercises such as walking, swimming, jogging, push-ups, squats and sit-ups will be productive. Reduce intake of refined carbs and ultra-processed foods.

Global problem solving

The platform consists of various articles to help it’s user become more educated on issues such as weight loss, depression, emotional and mental well-being, job search, networking , skill development etc.

Mental Health.

Expanding Ourselves believes that as much as physical health is important, mental health severely impacts an individual's happiness. Considering the fact, Expanding Ourselves has developed a software to help users track their emotional well being

The founder of Expanding Ourselves, Shashank Agarwal, is a rising entrepreneur who has built a ripped body and created and sold two software businesses in the last 11 months. Upon considering the recent surge in fitness, Shashank Agarwal has launched new entrepreneurial services by building an automated tech software for its followers that cater to Fitness.

Elaborating on how he embarked on his Fitness and entrepreneurship journey, Shashank reveals that he initially started his transformation in March 2021, but significant events led him to be less focused. He says,

"Sometime in the middle of September 2021, something happened. Something personal that deeply hurt me, and I wanted to make sure that something similar never happens again."

So, he made up his mind and started working on his Fitness. Mr Agarwal explains that his entrepreneurial goal was to build a very niche automated tech business, using his software engineering skills to support his passive income. He adds,

"My passive income today is almost half of my active income from my job. It's unreal how much impact small steps can have in life."

On the fitness side, he explains his main goal was to do body re-composition—to lose fat and build muscle simultaneously.

The only way people can lose weight is by being in a caloric deficit—which means eating fewer calories than their Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE)—and by burning calories through highly intense workouts, focusing on diet and exercise is a must.



Taking more about how he achieved his entrepreneurship goals he further says,

"Reading online and talking with multiple successful entrepreneurs, I realized that I didn't want to go towards creation of the traditional big business route, but instead wished to create something small and niche which I could easily sell in the future. It's like entering a blue ocean, rather than the red ocean representing the pursual of a big business idea."





In only less than a year, Shashank Agarwal achieved his goals remarkably. Interested followers can follow his journey on his Instagram account @expandingourselves and connect with him via his website: https://expandingourselves.com/.