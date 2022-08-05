Sterilization Services Global Market to Reach $28.84 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Services Market Research Report by Method, Type, Mode of Delivery, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sterilization Services Market size was estimated at USD 12.98 billion in 2021, USD 14.79 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.23% to reach USD 28.84 billion by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

Based on Method, the market was studied across E-beam Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization, and Gamma Sterilization.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Contract Sterilization Services and Sterilization Validation Services.

Based on Mode of Delivery, the market was studied across Off-site Sterilization Services and On-site Sterilization Services.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device Companies, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sterilization Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections

Rise in the number of government awareness programs to ensure high degree infection prevention

Increase in surgical procedures and food sterilization

Restraints

Concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments

Opportunities

Rising use of E-beam sterilization and introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization

Increased availability of contracted sterilization services at trade point for food items

Challenges

Increasing regulatory standards for sterilization services

