Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market is the biggest in the MENA region with stable demand, growing at a single digit CAGR during 2016-2021: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSA Medical Devices Market is a highly price sensitive market relying heavily on foreign imports due to the underdevelopment of domestic medical device industry.

Growing Medical Tourism: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 focused on improving the experience of Pilgrims and achieving the annual target of 30 million Pilgrims by 2030 mandates provision of agile healthcare settings and services. The increasing medical tourist flow will drive the demand for quality healthcare services, medical devices and technology.

Import Dependent Market: KSA Medical Devices Market is a highly price sensitive and import dependent market with advanced medical devices imported from countries such as US, Germany, Japan and China. 40% of locally manufactured devices are single-use devices are made out of plastic. Other products are reusable surgical instruments, detergents and solutions, general IVD, hospital furniture, dental and ophthalmic products. The lower share of domestic production is majorly due to lack of capabilities and fewer numbers of local manufacturing companies in the KSA.

Demand for Healthcare Infrastructure: KSA accounts for 60% of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries’ healthcare expenditure, and the sector remains a top priority for the Saudi Arabian Government. The government is planning to spend USD 36.8 billion on healthcare and social development which is 14.4% of its 2022 budget i.e. the third largest line item after education and military.

Growing Population and Rising burden of Chronic Diseases: High population growth (1.51% from 2020 to 2021) and increase in non-communicable diseases is driving the demand for better healthcare services and medical devices in KSA. The government’s constant push for preventive care screening to manage chronic diseases is paving the growth of medical device market.

The report titled “ KSA Medical Devices Outlook to 2026 – Driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare awareness and rising healthcare budget in the country ” provides a comprehensive analysis on KSA Medical Device Market. The report covers various aspects including the current market size and production scenario, its segmentations viz, type of Devices, sales channel, technology, end users and regional analysis, major trends and developments, issues and challenges, government regulations and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Type of Business Activity

Import

Local Production

By Mode of Selling

Distributor Mediated

Direct Sales

By Type of Device

Medical Consumables

Diagnostic Imaging Products

Respiratory Products

Dental and Orthopedic Products

Cardiac Device

Hospital Furniture

Auxiliary Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

Dialysis Machine

Others

By Type of Medical Consumable

Surgical Gloves and Masks

Syringes, Needles and Catheters

Intravenous Administration Sets

Sutures and catgut

Infusion Pumps

Ostomy

Bandages, Dressings and Others

By Type of Diagnostic Imaging Product

CT Scan

X-ray Based Products

Ultrasound

MRI

Electro diagnostic apparatus (Functional Examination)

ECG

Others

By Type of Cardiac Device

Angioplasty Device

Cardiac Rhythm Management

ICD

Implants

Pacemakers

Heart-Lung Machines

Others

By Type of Respiratory Products

Oxygen Concentrator

Nebulizers

Humidifier

Ventilators

Airway Pressure devices

Others

By Type of Hospital Furniture

Hospital Beds with Mechanical Fittings and Dentists' Chairs

Operating Tables

Examination Tables

Medical, surgical, dental or veterinary furniture

Others

By Type of Auxiliary Product

Hearing Aids

Artificial body parts (excluding artificial teeth and joints)

Others

By Type of Dental and Orthopedic Products

Orthopedic Appliances

Artificial teeth and dental fittings

Dental appliances

Surgical Belts

Trusses

Crutches

Others

By Type of End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Labs and Others

By Type of Region

Riyadh

Dammam & Al Khobar

Jeddah

Al-Qassim and Asser Province

Others

Companies Covered

Abbott

Baxter

B. Braun

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Boston Scientific

Canon

Cochlear

Dräger

Fresenius Medical Care

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hitachi

Invacare Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden

Oticon

Paramount Bed Holdings

Philips HealthTech

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Widex

Zimmer Biomet

Key Target Audience

Medical Device Manufacturers

Medical Device Distributors

Medical Device Importers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and Consulting firms

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period –2021-2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Overview of KSA Healthcare System

KSA Medical Device Market Introduction and Overview

Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain of KSA Medical Device Market

Key Market Drivers in the KSA Medical Device Market

Demand & Supply Side Ecosystem, Preferences & Trends across KSA Medical Device Market

KSA Medical Device Market Size by Revenue

KSA Medical Device Market by Type of Devices and Sub Segments

KSA Medical Device Market by End Users

KSA Medical Device Market by Regions (Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Al Khobar, Al Qassim and Aseer and Others)

Competitive Factors and Assessment in KSA Medical Device Market

Market Trends and Developments

Market Issues and Challenges

Government Rules and Regulations

KSA Medical Device Market Future Outlook

Upcoming Technologies in the Medical Device Market

Analyst Recommendations

KSA Medical Consumables Market

KSA Diagnostic Imaging Product Market

KSA Cardiac Medical Device Market

KSA Respiratory Medical Device Market

KSA Hospital Furniture Products Market

KSA Auxiliary Products Market

KSA Dental Products Market

KSA Orthopedic Products Market

KSA Ophthalmic Devices Market

KSA Dialysis Machine Market

KSA Hospitals Medical Devices Market

KSA Clinics Medical Devices Market

Riyadh Medical Devices Market

Dammam Medical Devices Market

Jeddah Medical Devices Market

Al Khobar Medical Devices Market

Al-Qassim Medical Devices Market

Aseer Medical Devices Market

Medina Medical Devices Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

KSA Medical Devices Market

