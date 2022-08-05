Data as a Service Market Report 2022 - 2027: Featuring Key Players Google, IBM, Alibaba, Oracle & Others

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data as a Service Market by Enterprise, Industrial, Public, and Government Data Applications and Services 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Select Report Findings:
- North America and Western Europe represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS
- IoT DaaS is growing nearly three times as fast as non-IoT DaaS, with much of its streaming data
- Structured data market remains greater than unstructured, but the latter will overtake the former
- Machine-sourced data is growing twice as fast as non-machine data, largely due to IoT apps and services
- Analytics as a Service is the largest opportunity and also one of the fastest-growing segments through 2027
- The DaaS market will receive a huge boost in both usage and revenue from edge computing and real-time data analytics
- Corporate data syndication will become a major driver of DaaS growth, but data security and privacy challenges will limit the expansion
There is considerable competition in the market, happening at a variety of different levels, with features highly variable between vendors. This causes confusion for the enterprise and causes them to often choose two or more providers. Barriers to enterprise adoption of the DaaS model include security concerns, reliability, regulation, vendor lock-in/interoperability, IT management overhead, and other costs.
However, the reasons for implementing DaaS far outweigh the concerns, especially when it comes to IoT data, which must have flexible and scalable platforms for storage, processing, and distribution. Accordingly, enterprise organizations are five times more likely to implement DaaS for machine-generated IoT data than for static data located in corporate repositories or data lakes. The DaaS market must support both static and dynamic data, but the latter will benefit significantly more, especially as edge computing is implemented and real-time data is available.
Another important opportunity area for DaaS is enterprise data syndication, which is the opportunity for companies of various sizes to syndicate (e.g. share and monetize) their data. This is one of the biggest opportunities for the Data as a Service market as a whole. However, there remain challenges above and beyond the core adoption barriers, which include specific security, privacy, and care of custody concerns.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Business Intelligence and DaaS Integration
- The Cloud Enabler DaaS
- XaaS Drives DaaS
Constraints
- Need for Data Integration
- Issues Relating to Data-as-a-Service Integration
Barriers and Challenges to DaaS Adoption
- Enterprises Reluctance to Change
- Responsibility of Data Security Externalized
- Security Concerns
- Cyber Attacks
- Unclear Agreements
- Complexity is a Deterrent
- Lack of Cloud Interoperability
- Service Provider Resistance to Audits
- Viability of Third-party Providers
- No Move of Systems and Data is without Cost
- Lack of Integration Features in the Public Cloud = Reduced Functionality
Data as a Service Market Segmentation
- DaaS by Sector: Public, Business, and Government Data
- DaaS by Data Collection Type: IoT Data and Non-IoT Data
- DaaS by Data Source Type: Machine Data and Non-machine Data
- DaaS by Data Structure Type: Structured Data and Unstructured Data
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Data as a Service Technologies
3.0 Data as a Service Market Advantages, Use Cases, and Framework
4.0 Data as a Service Market
5.0 Data as a Service Strategies
6.0 Data as a Service Applications
7.0 Market Outlook and Future of DaaS
8.0 Data as a Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
9.0 Regional DaaS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
11.0 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s8oj4