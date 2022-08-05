Ambarella Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call to be Held August 30, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 30th at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.



Those interested in participating are required to register online in advance. Once registered, the dial-in numbers will be provided along with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.

The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and central processing systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

