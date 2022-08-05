Inland Water Transport Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Nippon Yusen, Deutsche Post, Ingram Industries & Others

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inland Water Transport Global Market Report 2022:" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global inland water transport market is expected to grow from $17.40 billion in 2021 to $18.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The market is expected to grow to $21.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.



The inland water transport market consists of sales of inland water transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide inland water transportation of passengers and cargo on lakes, rivers, or intracoastal waterways. Inland waterways are stretches of water, not part of the sea, over which crafts of a carrying capacity not less than 50 tonnes can navigate when normally loaded. The inland water transport market is segmented into inland water freight transportation and inland water passenger transportation.



The main types in the inland water transport market are inland water freight transport and inland water passenger transport. Inland Water Freight Transport refers to the stretches of water that are not part of the sea but are suitable for navigation for vessels. Freight movement using inland waterways is not only cost-effective but also fuel-efficient.



Western Europe was the largest region in the inland water transport market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the inland water transport market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Companies are recently encouraging lean and green inland transportation. For improved efficiency, companies are focusing on natural gas in shipping, improved vessel designs, efficient loading and unloading of cargo, and many more. The companies are also retrofitting old equipment in ships with emission reduction devices, hull cleaning and coating, and high high-performance propellers and nozzles. Certain advanced propulsion systems such as fuel cell hybrid drive technologies will be soon there in the market. With these efforts, the inland transport market is seeing a steady growth in the upcoming years.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Inland Water Freight Transport; Inland Water Passenger Transport



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Inland Water Transport Market Characteristics



4. Inland Water Transport Market Product Analysis



5. Inland Water Transport Market Supply Chain



6. Inland Water Transport Market Customer Information



7. Inland Water Transport Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Inland Water Transport



9. Inland Water Transport Market Size And Growth



10. Inland Water Transport Market Regional Analysis



11. Inland Water Transport Market Segmentation

12. Inland Water Transport Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Inland Water Transport Market



14. Western Europe Inland Water Transport Market



15. Eastern Europe Inland Water Transport Market



16. North America Inland Water Transport Market



17. South America Inland Water Transport Market



18. Middle East Inland Water Transport Market



19. Africa Inland Water Transport Market



20. Inland Water Transport Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Inland Water Transport Market



22. Market Background: Water Transportation Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Nippon Yusen

Deutsche Post AG

Seacor Holdings inc.

American Commercial Lines llc.

Ingram Industries

AP Moller - Maersk A/S

Jeffboat

European Cruise Service

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63aawg