Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players BASF, Evonik Industries, Berkshire Hathaway & Others

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care ingredients market is expected to grow from $12.98 billion in 2021 to $13.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The market is expected to grow to $17.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The personal care ingredients market consists of sales of personal care ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce personal care ingredients for skincare, haircare, oral care, and make-up products.



The major ingredients of personal care ingredients include emollients, surfactants, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, conditioning polymers, and other ingredients. Surfactants are the amphiphilic biological compounds that are used for foaming, cleansing, emulsifying, penetration enhancement, thickening, antimicrobial effects, solubilizing, and other special effects.

The cosmetics having surfactants are compatible with both oil and water. The main sources of personal care ingredients are natural ingredients and synthetic ingredients. The various applications of personal care ingredients are skincare, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the personal care ingredients market in 2021. Europe was the second-largest market in the personal care ingredients market. The regions covered in the personal care ingredients report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing young population would contribute to the demand for personal care ingredients in the forecast period. The growing desire to look good and presentable drives the demand for personal care products for the increasing youth population. For instance, in 2019, the global youth population aged 15 to 24 years was 1.2 billion, which is expected to increase to around 1.4 billion by 2065. The increase in the youth population is expected to drive the personal care products demand, thereby driving market growth in the future.



Side effects of chemical-based personal care products could act as a restrain for the personal care ingredients market in the forecast period. The common side effects of using substandard quality and unregulated chemical-based personal care products include allergies, discoloration, texture alteration, or permanent damage to the skin or hair.

Some common chemicals found in beauty products, such as paraben, are used as a preservative in deodorants, moisturizers, shampoos, body wash, and makeup increasing the chances of breast cancer as it has a chemical structure similar to that of estrogen. The detrimental effects of using chemical-based personal care products impact the market for personal care ingredients in the forecast period.



Key companies functioning in the market are focusing on new product innovations to meet the demand of the consumers and benefit the users while maximizing revenues. For instance, in 2020, Germany-based chemicals company, BASF SE partnered with Netherlands-based Isobionics to launch Santalol, an alternative to sandalwood oil, produced on a biotechnological basis from renewable raw materials. The new alternative prevents depletion of natural resources and is suitable for use in perfumes and other personal care products.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Ingredients: Emollients; Surfactants; Emulsifiers; Rheology Modifiers; Conditioning Polymers; Other Ingredients

2) By Source: Natural Ingredients; Synthetic Ingredients

3) By Application: Skin Care; Hair Care; Oral Care; Cosmetics; Other Applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Personal Care Ingredients Market Characteristics



3. Personal Care Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Personal Care Ingredients



5. Personal Care Ingredients Market Size And Growth



6. Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation

7. Personal Care Ingredients Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Personal Care Ingredients Market

9. China Personal Care Ingredients Market



10. India Personal Care Ingredients Market



11. Japan Personal Care Ingredients Market



12. Australia Personal Care Ingredients Market



13. Indonesia Personal Care Ingredients Market



14. South Korea Personal Care Ingredients Market



15. Western Europe Personal Care Ingredients Market



16. UK Personal Care Ingredients Market



17. Germany Personal Care Ingredients Market



18. France Personal Care Ingredients Market



19. Eastern Europe Personal Care Ingredients Market



20. Russia Personal Care Ingredients Market



21. North America Personal Care Ingredients Market



22. USA Personal Care Ingredients Market



23. South America Personal Care Ingredients Market



24. Brazil Personal Care Ingredients Market



25. Middle East Personal Care Ingredients Market



26. Africa Personal Care Ingredients Market



27. Personal Care Ingredients Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Personal Care Ingredients Market



29. Personal Care Ingredients Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Ashland

Solvay

Dow

Clariant

Croda International Plc.

Evonik Industries AG

J.M. Huber Corporation

Solvay S.A

Huntsman International LLC

The Lubrizol Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V

Pharmacos

Nouryon

Lonza

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

KCC Corporation

Galaxy Surfactants

Oxiteno

Eastman Chemical Company

SABIC

Symrise

Sinerga S.p.A.

SG Ceresco Inc.

PRIDE SEEDS

Grain Millers Inc

Innospec

AEP Colloids

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9u5hzb