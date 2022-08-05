Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing & Others

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Product, Platform" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autonomous military weapons market is expected grow from $ 12.04 billion in 2021 to $13.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 19.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.
The main types of autonomous military weapons are autonomous and semi-autonomous. Autonomous weapons are the weapons that choose and engage targets without the need for human involvement. The different products include missiles, rockets, guided bombs, target pods, others and involve various platforms such as land, airborne, naval.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in autonomous military weapons market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The ability to perform dangerous tasks with precision contributed to the growth of the autonomous military weapons market. Autonomy in weapons enables to keep army personnel away from dangerous tasks or any imminent risk to human life. Besides this, increased reaction speed in decision making and eyes on the target will potentially increase accuracy. It has access to a larger amount of information, greater accuracy, and greater predictability for certain functions freeing humans from dull or repetitive tasks along with permitting access to environments that are inaccessible to remote control technologies.
Major countries such as the USA, China, and Russia are significantly investing in artificial intelligence (AI) for weapons and are competing for superiority in this segment. For instance, Russia is investing $719 million until 2021 in AI research and development for weapons. The ability to hit the target without human involvement along with minimizing risk to human life increased the demand for the autonomous military weapons market.
The risk posed by autonomous weapons compelled the researchers and designers to decide against manufacturing them, hampering the growth of the market. For instance, around 240 organizations involved in artificial intelligence and nearly 3,100 individuals vowed not to be involved in the development of autonomous weapon systems. The strong objection from around the world to manufacture autonomous military weapons is a hindrance to the market growth.
