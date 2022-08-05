Global Surgical Retractors Market Report 2022-2027: Availability of Specialized Retraction Products & Rising Demand for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Retractors Market by Product (Hand-held, Self-retaining, Wire), Design (Fixed, Angled, Elevated), Application (Abdominal, Cardiothoracic, Orthopedic, Urological, Aesthetic), End User (Hospitals, Fertility Centers, ASCs) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global surgical retractors market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The growth of this market can largely be attributed to the rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries, increasing number of surgeries, and increasing healthcare infrastructure for better quality medical care.

The self-retaining retractors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the global surgical retractors market is segmented into handheld retractors, self-retaining retractors, table-mounted retractors, wire retractors, and retractor accessories. The self-retaining retractors segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing adoption of spinal and endorectal surgeries worldwide and their increasing preference in minimally invasive and dermatology surgeries.

The abdominal surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical retractors market, by application

Based on application, the surgical retractors market is segmented into abdominal surgeries, cardiothoracic surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, obstetric and gynaecological surgeries, urological surgeries, aesthetic surgeries, head, neck, and spinal surgeries, and other surgeries. The largest share of the abdominal surgeries segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of target disease conditions related to abdominal organs and the large number of surgical procedures performed through the abdominal region.

The ambulatory care centers segment to witness the highest growth in the surgical retractors end user market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the surgical retractors market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, and maternity and fertility centers. The ambulatory care centers segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of getting treated in ambulatory care settings due to the cost-effective treatment offered.

The APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 - 2027. The presence of high-growth markets such as India, China, and Japan, rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of hospitals, supportive reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the surgical retractors market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Along with Significant Rise in Geriatric Population

Availability of Specialized Retraction Products

Rising Demand for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries

Restraints

Increased Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Opportunities

High-Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Increasing Adoption of Outpatient Surgeries

Challenges

Surgical Errors

Shortage of Surgeons

Premium Insights

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Performed to Drive Growth

Handheld Retractors Segment Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2021

China to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

North America to Dominate Market in 2027

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Surgical Retractors Market, by Product

7 Surgical Retractors Market, by Design

8 Surgical Retractors Market, by Usage

9 Surgical Retractors Market, by Application

10 Surgical Retractors Market, by End-user

11 Surgical Retractors Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Br Surgical, LLC

Conmed Corporation

Enovis Corporation (Djo Global, Inc.)

Globus Medical, Inc.

Halma plc (Microsurgical Technology)

Henry Schein, Inc.

Innomed, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Lina Medical Aps

Mediflex Surgical Products

Medline Industries, Lp

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Thompson Surgical Instruments

