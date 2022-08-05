United States Baby Toys Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - The Walt Disney Co, Hasbro, Mattel, The LEGO Group, Funko, & Spin Master

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Baby Toys Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States baby toys market is expected to witness growth at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as the increasing demand for baby toys that can enhance children's cognitive abilities and the growing expenditure capacity of consumers are driving the growth of the United States baby toys market.

The growing popularity of movies and television shows based on fictional characters and the listing of baby toys in magazines based on their effect on children's minds are expected to influence the market demand positively in the forecast period.

Also, the shift of market players towards online sales channels to increase their consumer base and reach remote locations in the country are further expected to fuel the United States baby toys market growth in the next five years.



The United States baby toys market is segmented into product type, material type, age, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product type, the market is divided into electronic, soft, educational, and others. Soft baby toys are anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Market players are introducing soft toys based on popular cartoon characters to lure children into buying their favorite soft toys. Also, the growing expenditure capacity of consumers and the adoption of attractive marketing strategies by the market players are expected to influence the market growth positively in the coming years.



Major market players operating in the United States baby toys market are The Walt Disney Company, Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., The LEGO Group, Funko Inc., Spin Master, among others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of United States baby toys market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United States baby toys market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast United States baby toys market based on product type, material type, age, sales channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States baby toys market.

To identify drivers and challenges for United States baby toys market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States baby toys market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States baby toys market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States baby toys market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States baby toys market.

The Walt Disney Company

Hasbro, Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

The LEGO Group

Funko Inc.

Spin Master

Report Scope:



United States Baby Toys Market, By Material Type:

Cotton

Plastic

Silicon

Foam

United States Baby Toys Market, By Product Type:

Electronic

Soft

Educational

Others

United States Baby Toys Market, By Age:

Infant (0-12 Months)

Toddlers (1 year - 3 years)

Pre-Schoolers (3 years & Above)

United States Baby Toys Market, By Sales Channel:

Exclusive Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Retail Stores

Online

Others

United States Baby Toys Market, By Region:

South West

Mid-West

North East

