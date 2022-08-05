Global Healthcare BPO Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $441.8 Billion by 2026 - Increasing Healthcare Costs to Drive Inclination towards BPO Services

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare BPO - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Healthcare BPO Market to Reach $441.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare BPO estimated at US$311.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$441.8 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% over the analysis period.

While traditional services offered by BPOs comprised call centers, member processing, and claims adjudication, new-age BPO providers are re-evolving the service offerings and are creating completely integrated service models that are fully branded by the underwriting insurance company. Some of the innovative offerings of the BPO today include alternate payment services, claims modernization, novel plan design strategy, and analytics.



The United States represents the largest regional market for Healthcare BPO and is projected to reach US$167.7 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period. The market globally is anticipated to post a significant growth over the short-term owing to the mounting pressure to cut healthcare delivery costs and consolidation of incorporated healthcare systems. The market growth is expected to be propelled by implementation of stringent regulations along with PPACA and clinical trial protocols.

Fueled by these factors, the healthcare BPO market is forecast to reflect an impressive growth rate over the short term. Moreover, patent cliffs faced by various pharmaceutical companies and mandatory enactment of ICD-10 codes within the US are expected to further provide the required impetus to the market.

On the other hand, concerns regarding service quality coupled with apprehensions about losing control over outsourcing are likely to remain key inhibitors in the coming years. The rise in number of individuals getting insured is further driving healthcare organizations to outsource certain services to address the demand for effective healthcare management.

The consolidation of healthcare providers and growing pressure to minimize healthcare costs is further driving the demand for healthcare outsourcing services.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Healthcare Costs to Drive Inclination towards BPO Services

Regulatory Challenges Inflate the Demand for Healthcare BPO

ICD-10 Coding Standards and Impending Adoption of ICD-11 Standards: Potential for BPO Providers

With Many Benefits of Cloud Computing, "The Cloud" Comes With a Silver Lining for BPO Service Providers Struggling to Remain Cost Competitive in the Era of Value Based Care

Inherent Advantages of Cloud Computing Make "The Cloud" a Game Changer in the Healthcare BPO Industry

Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Maximize Revenue Collection Operations

Reimbursement Changes Amplify Demand

Rise in Healthcare Industry Consolidation Boosts Growth Opportunities

Select M&A Deals Involving Large Healthcare Firms

Healthcare BPO Market for Pharma Sector

Patent Cliffs in Pharma Industry Drive Dependence on BPO Providers

Healthcare Analytics Services Address the Challenge of High Data Volumes

Industry Witnesses a Surge in Near Shore Outsourcing

