Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

OA can occur in more than one region of the body simultaneously and most commonly affects joints in the knee, hip, hand, and spine.



In the 7MM, symptomatic diagnosed prevalent cases of hand OA are expected to increase from 75,194,395 cases in 2021 to 82,739,266 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.00%. In 2031, the US will have the highest number of symptomatic diagnosed prevalent cases of hand OA in the 7MM, with 36,738,291 cases, whereas the UK will have the fewest symptomatic diagnosed prevalent cases of hand OA with 2,819,264 cases.



In the 7MM, symptomatic diagnosed prevalent cases of knee OA are expected to increase from 20,257,631 cases in 2021 to 22,626,173 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 1.17%. In 2031, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed symptomatic prevalent cases of knee OA in the 7MM, with 10,090,439 cases, whereas France will have the fewest symptomatic diagnosed prevalent cases of knee OA with 728,487 cases.



In the 7MM, symptomatic diagnosed prevalent cases of hip OA are expected to increase from 3,493,407 cases in 2021 to 3,975,929 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 1.38%. In 2031, the US will have the highest number of symptomatic diagnosed prevalent cases of hip OA in the 7MM, with 2,068,615 cases, whereas Germany will have the fewest symptomatic diagnosed prevalent cases of hip OA with 92,268 cases.



- This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for osteoarthritis (OA) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases (radiographic), total prevalent cases (symptomatic), and diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hand OA, knee OA, and hip OA segmented by age (18 years and older) and sex in these markets.

- The diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hand OA, knee OA, and hip OA are further segmented by severity using Kellgren-Lawrence (KL) grading into mild (KL = 2), and moderate to severe (KL = 3 to 4). The model accompanying this report also provides the total prevalent cases (radiographic), total prevalent cases (symptomatic), and diagnosed prevalent cases (symptomatic) of hand OA, knee OA, and hip OA and the listed segments.

- The osteoarthritis epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



