The Global Mobile Robotics Market size valued at USD 13.56 billion in 2021 is predicted to reach USD 77.98 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022-2030.

Mobile robotics hold wide applications in military & defense, healthcare, domestic, Logistics, warehousing, entertainment, education, agriculture & forestry, as well as in other industrial verticals.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The global mobile robotics market is proliferating due to increasing adoption of mobile robots in various industrial, commercial, domestic, as well as military & defense sector. In addition to these factors such as, surging demand for mobile logistics in warehousing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and retail businesses; further supplements the growth of global mobile robotics market in near future.

Furthermore, growing demand of mobile robots in the military & defense sector for safety, the utilization of professional service robots deployed to serve various purpose in the battle-filed is gaining momentum, thereby propagating the growth of the global mobile robotics market.

However, high manufacturing cost and obstacles faced by these mobile robots while working in untested environment, are expected to hinder the growth of the global mobile robotics market.

Moreover, factors such as increased partnerships and strategic collaborations among the market players, advancements in AI, IoT and robotics technologies, as well as rapid industrialization, are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global mobile robotics market over the forecast period.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global mobile robotics market has been analyzed based on product, component, application, and geography.

Based on product, the mobile robotics market is segmented into ablation AUV, UGV and UAV. Based on component, the mobile robotics market is fragmented into hardware, support & service, and software. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into sensors, actuators, power supply, and control system. Based on application, the mobile robotics market is bifurcated into entertainment, education, Logistics & warehousing, military & defense, healthcare, domestic, agriculture & forestry, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



North America region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global mobile robotics market throughout the forecast period, accounting for the highest market share. This is due to higher adoption of robotics technology, presence of technologically advanced robotics system, and major market players in this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the second-largest market share in the global mobile robotics market, owing to rapid industrialization, and untapped opportunities offered by the emerging economies present in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The mobile robotics market, which is highly competitive, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Boston Dynamics, Amazon Robotics, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, iRobot Corporation, Kuka AGLockheed Martin Corporation, Softbank Robotics, Ubtech Robotics Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, and Northrop Grumman Corporation among others.



