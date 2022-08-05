Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Report 2022-2027: Rise in Investment in Education Sector to Improve Administrative Services Fueling Growth

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market (2022-2027) by Component, Deployment Model, Application, Sector, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market is estimated to be USD 18.02 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.12 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.92%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Model, Application, Sector, and Geography.
- By Component, the market is classified into Software and Services.
- By Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-premise and Cloud.
- By Application, the market is classified into Behavior Detection, Skill Assessment, Course Recommendation, Student Attrition Rate Detection, and Others.
- By Sector, the market is classified into K-12, Preschool, and Higher Education.\
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Lucrative Benefits of Big Data in the Education Sector
- Increase in Awareness About the Changing Learning System
- Rise in Investment in Education Sector to Improve Administrative Services
Restraints
- High Initial Investment Cost
Opportunities
- Advent of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
- Surge in Adoption of Cloud-Based Learning Analytics Solution
Challenges
- Disconnect Between Consumers and Businesses Giving Rise to Privacy and Security Concerns
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market, By Component
7 Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market, By Deployment Model
8 Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market, By Application
9 Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market, By Sector
10 America's Big Data Analytics in Education Market
11 Europe's Big Data Analytics in Education Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Big Data Analytics in Education Market
13 APAC's Big Data Analytics in Education Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alteryx
- Blackboard
- Fintellix Solutions
- Hitachi
- IBM
- LatentView Analytics
- Micro Focus International
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Salesforce
- Tableau Software
- ThoughtSpot
- TIBCO Software
- Verisk Analytics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xwcwd
Attachment