Asia-Pacific is projected a rapid development in the global mobile phone accessories market, growing with the highest CAGR, due to higher internet penetration, increasing adoption of smartphones, and their reduced prices.

New York, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Price Range - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312716/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the major market players include Samsung Electronics, Energizer, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, JVC Corporation, BYD Inc., Beats (Apple Inc.), Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG, Otterbox, Bose Corporation, Plantronics Pty Ltd, and Griffin Technology among others.

The past endeavors, present developments and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the mobile phone accessories market. For instance, in September 2019, Sennheiser’s premium MOMENTUM headphone range entered its third generation, with the launch of the new MOMENTUM Wireless at IFA 2019. Sennheiser’s headphones claim to be the latest addition to the ‘audio specialist’s iconic range’ that offers superior sound, a modern design aesthetic, cutting-edge technology, and a touch of handcrafted indulgence to every moment.

In February 2020, one of the major players of the global mobile phone accessories market, Samsung Electronics collaborated with the iconic New York fashion brand Thom Browne introducing its ‘Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition.’ Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition draws on Samsung’s all new Galaxy Z Flip device, complemented with Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active2, depicting the fashion brand’s bold and timeless style to introduce a groundbreaking foldable smartphone experience. The limited-edition smartphone is the first of its kind to be encased in glass while still having a matte look that is soft to the touch and effortless to hold with a classic grey pebble leather phone case, featuring the distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors down the center; the perfect blend of art and technology.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



• Global Mobile Phone Accessories market – By Product

o Battery

o Headphone/earphone

o Portable speaker

o Charger

o Memory card

o Power bank

o Battery case

o Protective case

o Bluetooth Speakers

o Screen Protection

o Smart Watch

o Fitness Bands

o AR & VR Headsets

o Mount & Stand

o Data Cables

o Selfie Stick

• Global Mobile Phone Accessories market – By Distribution Channel

o Offline

o Online

• Global Mobile Phone Accessories market –By Price Range

o Low

o Medium

o Premium

• Global Mobile Phone Accessories market –By Geography

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312716/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________