Bakery and Cereals Market Size and Analysis by Region, Health and Wellness, Distribution Channel and Packaging Formats; Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2016-2026

The Americas represented the largest region in 2021, with a value share of 33.8%, followed by Western Europe with 26%. In 2021, bread & rolls, accounting for a2021re of over 35%, was the largest category in terms of value sales. During the pandemic outbreak, a surge in cooking and baking at home was observed, which is expected to continue in the forecast period, helping the growth of bakery & cereals sector. In addition, increasing purchasing power among global consumers and a shift towards healthier products are predicted to drive the sector until at least 2026. Middle East & Africa is forecast to be the fastest-growing region for the bakery & cereals sector, with a value CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026, followed by Eastern Europe with 7.7%. Among the categories, energy bars is set to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR at 6.4%. In the global bakery & cereals sector, the top five companies accounted for a combined value share of 12.2% in 2021. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. was the leading company with a value share of 3.4%. It was followed by Mondelez International (2.9%), The Kellogg Company (2.6%), General Mills, Inc. (1.9%), and PepsiCo (1.1%). Artisanal producers accounted for 31.5% of value sales in 2021.



Consumers today have become extremely selective when purchasing products in the sector, owing to health considerations.New products in the bakery & cereals sector are being launched with a plethora of health claims such as high in fiber, high in minerals, high in vitamins, no artificial colors, no genetic modification, and no preservatives.



The clean labeling trend, which places emphasis on the transparency of food products with reference to the ingredients used, is growing in the bakery & cereals sector. This is becoming increasingly common in new product launches, with labels claiming the use of natural, wholesome, and simple ingredients that are easy to recognize, in order to appeal to consumers.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global bakery & cereals sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of bakery & cereals over 2016-2026 at global and regional levels.

- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators,

sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2021-2026, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region.

- Health & wellness analysis: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall bakery & cereals sector at a global and regional level during 2016-2021. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales of bakery & cereals products across the five regions in 2021. It also covers the market shares of leading companies offering bakery & cereals products with health and wellness attributes

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global bakery & cereals sector in 2021. It covers “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, on-trade, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2021-2026) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of bakery & cereals.



