Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Samsung Heavy Industries, Daewoo, Berkshire Hathaway & Others

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ship and boat building and repairing market is expected to grow from $243.12 billion in 2021 to $265.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The market is expected to grow to $369.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.



The ship and boat building and repairing market consists of sales of ships and boats and ship and boat building and repairing services and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Shipyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft typically suitable or intended for other than personal or recreational use.



The main types in ship and boat building and repairing market are shipbuilding and repairing, boat building and repairing. Repairing refers to the servicing and maintaining motor vehicles such as overhauling motor vehicles, replacing components of motor vehicles, modifying and changing motor vehicles, and painting the surfaces of motor vehicles. The various applications include general services, dockage, hull part, engine parts, electric works, auxiliary services. These are used in transport companies, the military, other end users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ship and boat building and repairing market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest market in ship and boat building and repairing market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.

The ship and boat building and repairing market is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth.

Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments at the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

Shipbuilding companies around the world are increasingly using green shipbuilding technologies to comply with environmental rules and regulations. Technologies being used for shipbuilding include ships with no ballast systems that block organisms entering the ship and eliminate the need for sterilization equipment, sulfur scrubber systems, waste heat recovery systems, speed nozzles, exhaust gas recirculation systems, advanced rudder and propeller systems, fuel and solar cell propulsion systems and use of LNG fuels for propulsion and auxiliary engines.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thfgkz