English French

PRESS RELEASE

MAISONS DU MONDE:

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

NANTES – 5 August 2022, 13:00 CEST – Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541), the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living, today announces that it has made available to the public its 2022 Half-Year Financial Report.

The 2022 Half-Year Financial Report is available for consultation under the “Regulated information” section on the Group’s website at https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en.

The 2022 Half-Year Financial Report includes:

The half-year activity report;

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements;

The statutory auditors’ review report on the half-year financial information.





***

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, to create together unique, warm and sustainable places to live.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com



***

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Christopher Welton – +33 7 85 70 71 41 Pierre Barbe – +33 6 23 23 08 51 cwelton@maisonsdumonde.com

pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com



Attachment