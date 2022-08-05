Santa Fe Gold Registration is Effective Early - After Approval from the SEC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Fe Gold Corporation (“Santa Fe Gold,” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, following the filing of its revised and updated Form 10 registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), it has received notice that Santa Fe Gold has successfully completed the review process and that there are no further comments. In order to expedite the process, the Company requested and received approval for an early effectiveness date for registration.



With its Form 10 approved by the SEC Staff, Santa Fe Gold’s next step, to resume trading and active quotations on OTC Market’s QB tier, is to request review by OTC Markets and to provide them with an updated Form 211. The Company is optimistic about receiving approval from OTC Markets; and assuming such approval is granted, the Company’s common stock will be quoted by market makers on OTC Market’s QB tier.

Mr. Brian Adair, Santa Fe Gold Chairman of the Board, commented: “We are very happy that after months of hard work, that our Form 10 has been approved. We sought early effectiveness to our registration because we are committed to taking the steps necessary for Santa Fe Gold’s common stock to resume trading as quickly as it can and an early effective date for our registration statement allows us to continue immediately with the next step to resume trading.”

About Santa Fe Gold

We are an exploration mining company engaged in the business of the acquisition and development of mines and mining properties as well as production from existing and developed mining and mineral properties.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain Forward Looking Statements included within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Corporate Communications

info@santafegoldcorp.com

