Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results For the Second Quarter 2022

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Revenues for the second quarter were $679.8 million, an increase of 1.1% compared to $672.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, with organic revenues1 growing 5.0%. Income from operations was $38.1 million compared to $55.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $10.5 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $29.3 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted income from operations1 was $82.0 million, compared to $105.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.48, compared to $0.67 in the second quarter of last year. Cash flow from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was an outflow of $18.4 million, compared to an inflow of $149.8 million in the same period of 2021. Free cash flow2 was an outflow of $88.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to an inflow of $90.1 million in the same period of 2021.

KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Organic revenues grew 5.0% compared to the second quarter of 2021 with Secure Information Destruction (“SID”) organic revenue growing 12.2% and Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (“RWCS”) growing 1.8%.

Pricing levers helped offset labor and other supply chain inflationary cost pressures in the second quarter of 2022. As a result, the Adjusted EBITDA 1 margin percentage improved 300 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022.

margin percentage improved 300 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $63.7 million in the second quarter, excluding payments of $75.8 million for the previously disclosed FCPA settlement netted to an outflow of $12.1 million in free cash flow in the second quarter.



“We are pleased with the sequential quarterly improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin as pricing levers drove additional revenue growth to help offset inflationary costs,” said Cindy J. Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to proactively manage the business through these dynamic macroeconomic times.”

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is Income from operations excluding certain adjusting items, depreciation and intangible amortization.



(2) Free cash flow is calculated as Net cash from operating activities less Capital expenditures. We also present Free cash flow excluding the FCPA settlement payments to provide a more normalized level.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS



U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

Revenues in the second quarter were $679.8 million, compared to $672.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The $7.1 million increase was primarily due to organic revenue growth of $25.7 million in SID and $8.1 million in RWCS and the impact of an acquisition of $1.8 million. Partially offsetting these increases was the impact of divestitures of $14.8 million and unfavorable foreign exchange rates of $13.7 million.

Income from operations in the second quarter was $38.1 million, compared to $55.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The $17.5 million decline was primarily due to higher supply chain, wage adjustments and other inflationary costs of approximately $15.0 million; higher headcount, onboarding, and overtime costs of approximately $10.0 million; higher bad debt expense of $9.8 million; and higher adjusted litigation, settlements and regulatory compliance expenses of $7.3 million. These were partially offset by commercial pricing levers resulting in revenue flow through of $14.9 million, lower self-insurance expense of $7.3 million and lower annual incentive compensation expense of $7.1 million.

Net income in the second quarter was $10.5 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $29.3 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2021. The difference was primarily related to lower income from operations of $17.5 million, as explained above.

Cash flow from operations for the first six months of 2022 was an outflow of $18.4 million, compared to an inflow of $149.8 million in the same period of 2021. The year-over-year decline of $168.2 million was primarily driven by the expected FCPA settlement payments in the second quarter of $75.8 million; timing of changes in net working capital of $54.6 million, mainly driven by accounts receivables; and lower cash generated from income from operations of $37.8 million.

Cash paid for capital expenditures for the first six months of 2022 was $70.0 million, compared to $59.7 million in the same period of 2021. The $10.3 million increase was mainly attributable to the timing of cash payments.



Non-GAAP Results1,2

For the second quarter of 2022, organic revenues increased 5.0%, which excludes the impact of divestitures, an acquisition and foreign exchange rates. SID and RWCS organic revenues grew 12.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Adjusted income from operations was $82.0 million compared to $105.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. As a percentage of revenues, the 360 basis points decline was primarily driven by higher ongoing IT operating expenditures of 220 basis points; higher supply chain, wage adjustments and other inflationary costs of approximately 220 basis points; higher headcount, onboarding, and overtime costs of approximately 150 basis points; and higher bad debt expense of approximately 140 basis points. These were partially offset by commercial pricing actions resulting in revenue flow through of 140 basis points, lower self-insurance expense of 110 basis points and lower annual incentive compensation of 110 basis points.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.48 compared to $0.67 in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact from divestitures, an acquisition and foreign exchange rates of $0.02, the remaining $0.17 year-over-year decline was driven by higher ongoing IT operating expenditures of $0.11; higher supply chain, wage adjustments and other inflationary costs of $0.11; and higher headcount, onboarding, and overtime costs of $0.08. These were partially offset by commercial pricing actions resulting in revenue flow through of $0.11 and other of $0.02.

Free cash flow for the first six months of 2022, was an outflow of $88.4 million, compared to an inflow of $90.1 million in the same period of 2021. The $178.5 million decrease was primarily due to lower cash flow from operations of $168.2 million, which reflects the expected FCPA settlement payments of $75.8 million, and increased cash paid for capital expenditures of $10.3 million, as explained above.

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release.



(2) Free cash flow is calculated as Net cash from operating activities less Capital expenditures.

RECENT EVENT

On July 27, 2022, Stericycle filed its 2022 CDP Climate Change Survey with the CDP.

STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

In millions, except per share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 % Revenues 2021 % Revenues % Change 2022 % Revenues 2021 % Revenues % Change Revenues $ 679.8 100.0 % $ 672.7 100.0 % 1.1 % $ 1,344.0 100.0 % $ 1,340.7 100.0 % 0.2 % Cost of revenues 419.3 61.7 % 403.6 60.0 % 3.9 % 839.0 62.4 % 810.2 60.4 % 3.6 % Gross profit 260.5 38.3 % 269.1 40.0 % (3.2 )% 505.0 37.6 % 530.5 39.6 % (4.8 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 222.4 32.7 % 213.5 31.7 % 4.2 % 461.0 34.3 % 415.8 31.0 % 10.9 % Income from operations 38.1 5.6 % 55.6 8.3 % (31.5 )% 44.0 3.3 % 114.7 8.6 % (61.6 )% Interest expense, net (18.5 ) (2.7 )% (17.9 ) (2.7 )% 3.4 % (34.8 ) (2.6 )% (36.3 ) (2.7 )% (4.1 )% Other (expense) income, net (0.7 ) (0.1 )% 0.7 0.1 % (200.0 )% (1.5 ) (0.1 )% — — % — % Income before income taxes 18.9 2.8 % 38.4 5.7 % (50.8 )% 7.7 0.6 % 78.4 5.8 % (90.2 )% Income tax expense (8.4 ) (1.2 )% (9.1 ) (1.4 )% (7.7 )% (11.3 ) (0.8 )% (22.9 ) (1.7 )% (50.7 )% Net income (loss) 10.5 1.5 % 29.3 4.4 % (64.2 )% (3.6 ) (0.3 )% 55.5 4.1 % (106.5 )% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — % — — % — % (0.2 ) — % (0.1 ) — % 100.0 % Net income (loss) attributable to Stericycle, Inc. common shareholders $ 10.5 1.5 % $ 29.3 4.4 % (64.2 )% $ (3.8 ) (0.3 )% $ 55.4 4.1 % (106.9 )% Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Stericycle, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.32 (65.6 )% $ (0.04 ) $ 0.60 (106.7 )% Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.32 (65.6 )% $ (0.04 ) $ 0.60 (106.7 )% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 92.1 91.8 92.0 91.7 Diluted 92.2 92.1 92.0 92.1





STATISTICS - U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In millions, except per share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 % Revenues 2021 % Revenues 2022 % Revenues 2021 % Revenues Statistics - U.S. GAAP Effective tax rate 44.4 % 23.7 % 146.8 % 29.2 % Statistics - Adjusted (1) Adjusted gross profit $ 260.5 38.3 % $ 269.1 40.0 % $ 505.0 37.6 % $ 530.5 39.6 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 178.5 26.3 % $ 163.4 24.3 % $ 364.0 27.1 % $ 314.8 23.5 % Adjusted income from operations $ 82.0 12.1 % $ 105.7 15.7 % $ 141.0 10.5 % $ 215.7 16.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 109.0 16.0 % $ 130.4 19.4 % $ 195.3 14.5 % $ 265.6 19.8 % Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 44.1 6.5 % $ 61.4 9.1 % $ 73.1 5.4 % $ 126.3 9.4 % Adjusted effective tax rate 29.8 % 30.4 % 30.0 % 29.4 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.67 $ 0.79 $ 1.38 Adjusted diluted shares outstanding 92.2 92.1 92.2 92.1





(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release.





STATISTICS - U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In millions Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2022 % Revenues 2022 % Revenues 2022 % Revenues Statistics - Adjusted (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 109.0 16.0 % $ 86.3 13.0 % $ 22.7 3.0 %





(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release.





STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

In millions, except per share data June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45.9 $ 55.6 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $54.4 in 2022 and $43.3 in 2021 466.2 420.4 Prepaid expenses 35.4 45.6 Other current assets 49.4 53.9 Total Current Assets 596.9 575.5 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $681.2 in 2022 and $658.5 in 2021 719.8 711.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets 357.1 344.8 Goodwill 2,784.3 2,815.7 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $787.7 in 2022 and $736.6 in 2021 887.4 964.5 Other assets 62.5 61.6 Total Assets $ 5,408.0 $ 5,473.1 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 16.5 $ 19.9 Bank overdrafts 1.0 1.6 Accounts payable 207.1 218.9 Accrued liabilities 256.2 359.6 Operating lease liabilities 85.4 85.5 Other current liabilities 52.4 46.2 Total Current Liabilities 618.6 731.7 Long-term debt, net 1,676.3 1,589.8 Long-term operating lease liabilities 292.2 279.8 Deferred income taxes 412.9 411.0 Long-term taxes payable 17.3 19.1 Other liabilities 37.0 38.9 Total Liabilities 3,054.3 3,070.3 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 120.0 shares authorized, 92.1 and 91.9 issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively) 0.9 0.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,271.2 1,261.8 Retained earnings 1,351.0 1,354.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (273.2 ) (218.8 ) Total Stericycle, Inc.’s Equity 2,349.9 2,398.7 Noncontrolling interests 3.8 4.1 Total Equity 2,353.7 2,402.8 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,408.0 $ 5,473.1





STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

In millions Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (3.6 ) $ 55.5 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 54.3 50.4 Intangible amortization 63.2 59.9 Stock-based compensation expense 12.6 12.2 Deferred income taxes 5.2 (8.8 ) Loss on disposal of property plant and equipment and other charges 0.3 — Other, net 1.6 2.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (53.4 ) (22.8 ) Prepaid expenses 10.0 30.9 Accounts payable (12.5 ) (7.2 ) Accrued liabilities (91.6 ) (11.0 ) Other assets and liabilities (4.5 ) (11.5 ) Net cash from operating activities (18.4 ) 149.8 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (70.0 ) (59.7 ) Proceeds (payments) from divestiture of businesses, net 1.6 (0.7 ) Other, net 0.8 2.0 Net cash from investing activities (67.6 ) (58.4 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt and other obligations (8.4 ) (11.6 ) Repayments of foreign bank debt (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Repayments of term loan — (104.3 ) Proceeds from credit facility 732.5 648.0 Repayments of credit facility (637.9 ) (610.6 ) (Repayment of) proceeds from bank overdrafts, net (0.6 ) 2.3 Payments of finance lease obligations (1.3 ) (2.0 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of (payments of) taxes from withheld shares (5.2 ) (3.6 ) Payments to noncontrolling interest — (0.6 ) Net cash from financing activities 79.0 (82.6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2.7 ) (0.4 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (9.7 ) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 55.6 53.3 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 45.9 $ 61.7 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ 31.9 $ 23.0 Income taxes paid (refunded), net $ 4.0 $ 8.1 Capital expenditures in Accounts payable $ 30.8 $ 14.9 Free Cash Flow (1) $ (88.4 ) $ 90.1

(1) Free Cash Flow is calculated as Net cash from operating activities less Capital expenditures.





Table 1–A: REVENUE CHANGES BY SERVICE AND SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) –

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, In millions Components of Change (%) (1) 2022 2021 Change ($) Change (%) Organic

Growth (2) Acquisition Divestitures Foreign Exchange(3) Revenue by Service Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 448.4 $ 463.0 $ (14.6 ) (3.1 )% 1.8 % 0.4 % (3.2 )% (2.1)% Secure Information Destruction Services 231.4 209.7 21.7 10.3 % 12.2 % — % — % (1.9)% Total Revenues $ 679.8 $ 672.7 $ 7.1 1.1 % 5.0 % 0.3 % (2.2 )% (2.0)% North America Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 365.6 $ 362.2 $ 3.4 1.0 % 2.8 % 0.5 % (2.3 )% (0.1)% Secure Information Destruction Services 203.0 180.4 22.6 12.5 % 12.9 % — % — % (0.4)% Total North America Segment $ 568.6 $ 542.6 $ 26.0 4.8 % 6.2 % 0.3 % (1.5 )% (0.2)% International Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 82.8 $ 100.8 $ (18.0 ) (17.9 )% (2.3 )% — % (6.5 )% (9.1)% Secure Information Destruction Services 28.4 29.3 (0.9 ) (3.0 )% 8.0 % — % — % (11.0)% Total International Segment $ 111.2 $ 130.1 $ (18.9 ) (14.5 )% — % — % (5.1 )% (9.5)%

See footnote descriptions below Table 1 – C





Table 1–B: REVENUE CHANGES BY SERVICE AND SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) –

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions Components of Change (%) (1) 2022 2021 Change ($) Change (%) Organic

Growth (2) Acquisition Divestitures Foreign

Exchange(3) Revenue by Service Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 901.2 $ 936.6 $ (35.4 ) (3.8 %) 0.4 % 0.4 % (3.0 %) (1.5)% Secure Information Destruction Services 442.8 404.1 38.7 9.6 % 10.9 % — % — % (1.3)% Total Revenues $ 1,344.0 $ 1,340.7 $ 3.3 0.2 % 3.5 % 0.3 % (2.1 %) (1.5)% North America Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 727.8 $ 729.0 $ (1.2 ) (0.2 %) 1.5 % 0.5 % (2.1 %) (0.1)% Secure Information Destruction Services 384.5 347.3 37.2 10.7 % 10.9 % — % — % (0.2)% Total North America Segment $ 1,112.3 $ 1,076.3 $ 36.0 3.3 % 4.5 % 0.4 % (1.4 %) (0.1)% International Regulated Waste and Compliance Services $ 173.4 $ 207.6 $ (34.2 ) (16.5 %) (3.5 %) — % (6.3 %) (6.7)% Secure Information Destruction Services 58.3 56.8 1.5 2.7 % 10.7 % — % — % (8.0)% Total International Segment $ 231.7 $ 264.4 $ (32.7 ) (12.4 %) (0.5 %) — % (5.0 %) (7.0)%

See footnote descriptions below Table 1 – C





Table 1–C: COMPONENTS OF REVENUE CHANGE IN DOLLARS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Organic Growth (2) $ 33.8 $ 47.4 Acquisition 1.8 4.0 Divestitures (14.8 ) (28.5 ) Foreign exchange (3) (13.7 ) (19.6 ) Total Change $ 7.1 $ 3.3





(1) Components of Change (%) in summation may not crossfoot to the total Change (%) due to rounding.



(2) Organic growth is the change in Revenues which includes SOP (sorted office paper) pricing and volume and excludes the impact of divestitures, acquisitions and foreign exchange.



(3) The comparisons at constant currency rates (foreign exchange) reflect comparative local currency balances at prior period’s foreign exchange rates. Stericycle calculated these percentages by taking current period reported Revenues less the respective prior period reported Revenues, divided by the prior period reported Revenues, all at the respective prior period’s foreign exchange rates. This measure provides information on the change in Revenues assuming that foreign currency exchange rates have not changed between the prior and the current period. Management believes the use of this measure aids in the understanding of changes in Revenues without the impact of foreign currency.





RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Table 2-A: THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Income from

Operations Net Income

Attributable to

Common

Shareholders d Diluted Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 222.4 $ 38.1 $ 10.5 $ 0.11 Adjustments: ERP Implementation 1 (3.5 ) 3.5 2.6 0.03 Intangible Amortization 2 (30.8 ) 30.8 23.9 0.26 Portfolio Optimization 3 — — — — Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance 4 (9.6 ) 9.6 7.1 0.08 Other Tax Matter 5 — — — — Total Adjustments (43.9 ) 43.9 33.6 0.37 Adjusted Financial Measures a $ 178.5 $ 82.0 $ 44.1 $ 0.48 Depreciation 27.0 Adjusted EBITDA c $ 109.0









(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Income from

Operations Net Income

Attributable to

Common

Shareholders d Diluted Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 213.5 $ 55.6 $ 29.3 $ 0.32 Adjustments: ERP Implementation 1 (17.3 ) 17.3 12.9 0.14 Intangible Amortization 2 (30.1 ) 30.1 22.7 0.25 Portfolio Optimization 3 (0.4 ) 0.4 0.3 — Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance 4 (2.3 ) 2.3 1.7 0.02 Other Tax Matter 5 — — (5.5 ) (0.06 ) Total Adjustments (50.1 ) 50.1 32.1 0.35 Adjusted Financial Measures a $ 163.4 $ 105.7 $ 61.4 $ 0.67 Depreciation b 24.7 Adjusted EBITDA c $ 130.4









(In millions, except per share data) Second Quarter 2022 Change Compared to Second Quarter 2021 Selling,

General and Administrative

Expenses Income from

Operations Net Income

Attributable to

Common

Shareholders Diluted Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 8.9 $ (17.5 ) $ (18.8 ) $ (0.21 ) Adjustments: ERP Implementation 13.8 (13.8 ) (10.3 ) (0.11 ) Intangible Amortization (0.7 ) 0.7 1.2 0.01 Portfolio Optimization 0.4 (0.4 ) (0.3 ) — Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance (7.3 ) 7.3 5.4 0.06 Other Tax Matter — — 5.5 0.06 Total Adjustments 6.2 (6.2 ) 1.5 0.02 Adjusted Financial Measures $ 15.1 $ (23.7 ) $ (17.3 ) $ (0.19 ) Depreciation 2.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ (21.4 )





The following table provides adjustments to Income from operations categorized as follows:

(In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Non-Cash Related 6 $ 30.8 $ 30.3 Cash Related 13.1 19.8 Total $ 43.9 $ 50.1

U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include:

1. ERP Implementation: In 2022, Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (“SG&A”) includes $3.5 million of consulting and professional fees related to our ERP Implementation. In 2021, SG&A includes $17.3 million of expenses related to our ERP Implementation, of which $10.7 million related to consulting and professional fees, $3.3 million related to software usage/maintenance fees, $2.8 million related to internal costs, and $0.5 million of other related costs.



2. Intangible Amortization: Intangible amortization expense from acquisitions.



3. Portfolio Optimization: In 2021, SG&A includes consulting and professional fees associated with our Portfolio Optimization efforts of $0.4 million.



4. Litigation, Settlements, and Regulatory Compliance: In 2022, SG&A includes a $3.5 million settlement charge related to a multi-year indirect tax related Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) examination and a FCPA settlement accrual increase of $0.4 million. Additionally, in 2022 and 2021, SG&A includes $5.7 million and $2.3 million, respectively, of primarily consulting and professional fees related to certain litigation, settlement and regulatory compliance matters.



5. Other Tax Matter : In 2021, a tax benefit associated with resolution of a matter that was subject to a pre-filling agreement (“PFA”) with the IRS was recognized.



6. Non-Cash Related Adjustments : In 2022, non-cash related adjustments include $30.8 million in intangible amortization. In 2021, non-cash related adjustments include $30.1 million in intangible amortization and $0.2 million in depreciation charges related to the ERP implementation.



a. The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release are reconciled to the most comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the schedules attached to this release. Management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of Stericycle’s performance because they provide additional information about Stericycle’s operations and exclude certain adjusting items, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release may not be calculated in the same manner as certain other Non-GAAP financial measures and are used solely to evaluate management’s performance for incentive compensation purposes. All Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the applicable U.S. GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation from, or a replacement for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to or calculated in the same manner as Non-GAAP financial measures published by other companies.



b. Three months ended June 30, 2021, excludes depreciation charges of $0.2 million, which is included in ERP Implementation.



c. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is Income from operations excluding certain adjusting items, depreciation and intangible amortization.



d. Under the Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders column, adjustments are shown net of tax in aggregate of $10.3 million and $17.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, based on applying the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the adjustment occurred or, by adjusting the tax effect to consider the impact of applying an annual effective tax rate on an interim basis. For purposes of reconciling adjusted diluted earnings per share with respect to taxes period-over-period, the company utilizes a “rate approach” to highlight the impact of the adjusted tax rate. It is computed by multiplying the prior period adjusted rate by the current period adjusted income before taxes to determine the expected tax expense. Such expected tax expense is then compared to actual tax expense. Expected tax in excess of actual tax variance is favorable; actual tax in excess of expected tax variance is unfavorable. The variance divided by diluted shares outstanding at the end of the period yields the impact on earnings per share. Management believes the use of this measure best aids in explaining the impact of a changing tax rate.





Table 2-B: SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021

(In millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Income from

Operations Net (Loss)

Income

Attributable to

Common

Shareholders d Diluted (Loss)

Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 461.0 $ 44.0 $ (3.8 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjustments: ERP Implementation 1 (9.1 ) 9.1 6.8 0.07 Intangible Amortization 2 (63.2 ) 63.2 49.1 0.53 Portfolio Optimization 3 (1.3 ) 1.3 1.0 0.01 Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance 4 (23.4 ) 23.4 20.0 0.22 Other Tax Matter 5 — — — — Total Adjustments (97.0 ) 97.0 76.9 0.83 Adjusted Financial Measures a $ 364.0 $ 141.0 $ 73.1 $ 0.79 Depreciation 54.3 Adjusted EBITDA c $ 195.3









(In millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Income from

Operations Net Income

Attributable to

Common

Shareholders d Diluted Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 415.8 $ 114.7 $ 55.4 $ 0.60 Adjustments: ERP Implementation 1 (35.2 ) 35.2 26.2 0.28 Intangible Amortization 2 (59.9 ) 59.9 45.8 0.50 Portfolio Optimization 3 (1.6 ) 1.6 1.2 0.02 Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance 4 (4.3 ) 4.3 3.2 0.04 Other Tax Matter 5 — — (5.5 ) (0.06 ) Total Adjustments (101.0 ) 101.0 70.9 0.78 Adjusted Financial Measures a $ 314.8 $ 215.7 $ 126.3 $ 1.38 Depreciation b 49.9 Adjusted EBITDA c $ 265.6









(In millions, except per share data) Year-to-Date 2022 Change Compared to 2021 Selling,

General and

Administrative

Expenses Income from

Operations Net (Loss)

Income

Attributable to

Common

Shareholders Diluted (Loss)

Earnings Per

Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 45.2 $ (70.7 ) $ (59.2 ) $ (0.64 ) Adjustments: ERP Implementation 26.1 (26.1 ) (19.4 ) (0.21 ) Intangible Amortization (3.3 ) 3.3 3.3 0.03 Portfolio Optimization 0.3 (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.01 ) Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance (19.1 ) 19.1 16.8 0.18 Other Tax Matter — — 5.5 0.06 Total Adjustments 4.0 (4.0 ) 6.0 0.05 Adjusted Financial Measures $ 49.2 $ (74.7 ) $ (53.2 ) $ (0.59 ) Depreciation 4.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ (70.3 )





The following table provides adjustments to Income from operations categorized as follows:

(In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Non-Cash Related 6 $ 63.2 $ 60.4 Cash Related 33.8 40.6 Total $ 97.0 $ 101.0

U.S. GAAP results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 include:

1. ERP Implementation: In 2022, SG&A includes $9.1 million of consulting and professional fees related to our ERP Implementation. In 2021, SG&A includes $35.2 million of expenses related to our ERP Implementation, of which $22.3 million related to consulting and professional fees, $6.4 million related to software usage/maintenance fees, $5.5 million related to internal costs, and $1.0 million of other related costs.



2. Intangible Amortization: Intangible amortization expense from acquisitions.



3. Portfolio Optimization: In 2022 and 2021, SG&A includes primarily consulting and professional fees associated with our Portfolio Optimization efforts of $1.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively.



4. Litigation, Settlements, and Regulatory Compliance: In 2022, SG&A includes a FCPA settlement accrual increase of $9.6 million and a settlement charge related to a multi-year indirect tax related IRS examination of $3.5 million. Additionally, in 2022 and 2021, SG&A includes $10.3 million and $4.3 million, respectively, of primarily consulting and professional fees related to certain litigation, settlement and regulatory compliance matters.



5. Other Tax Matter: In 2021, a tax benefit associated with resolution of a matter that was subject to a PFA with the IRS was recognized.



6. Non-Cash Related Adjustments : In 2022, non-cash related adjustments include $63.2 million in intangible amortization. In 2021, non-cash related adjustments include $59.9 million in intangible amortization and $0.5 million in depreciation charges related to the ERP implementation.



a. The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release are reconciled to the most comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the schedules attached to this release. Management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of Stericycle’s performance because they provide additional information about Stericycle’s operations and exclude certain adjusting items, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release may not be calculated in the same manner as certain other Non-GAAP financial measures and are used solely to evaluate management’s performance for incentive compensation purposes. All Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the applicable U.S. GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation from, or a replacement for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to or calculated in the same manner as Non-GAAP financial measures published by other companies.



b. Six months ended June 30, 2021, excludes depreciation charges of $0.5 million which is included in ERP Implementation.



c. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is Income from operations excluding certain adjusting items, depreciation and intangible amortization.



d. Under the Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Shareholders column, adjustments are shown net of tax in aggregate of $20.1 million and $29.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, based on applying the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the adjustment occurred or, by adjusting the tax effect to consider the impact of applying an annual effective tax rate on an interim basis. For purposes of reconciling adjusted diluted earnings per share with respect to taxes period-over-period, the company utilizes a “rate approach” to highlight the impact of the adjusted tax rate. It is computed by multiplying the prior period adjusted rate by the current period adjusted income before taxes to determine the expected tax expense. Such expected tax expense is then compared to actual tax expense. Expected tax in excess of actual tax variance is favorable; actual tax in excess of expected tax variance is unfavorable. The variance divided by diluted shares outstanding at the end of the period yields the impact on earnings per share. Management believes the use of this measure best aids in explaining the impact of a changing tax rate.

