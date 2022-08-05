New York, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquids Storage Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Countries and Companies including details of New Build and Expansion (Announcements and Cancellations) Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312737/?utm_source=GNW

Among regions, Asia, the Middle East, and North America lead globally in terms of liquids storage capacity additions from new build and expansion projects, with 678 mmbbl, 181 mmbbl, and 110 mmbbl, respectively, from 2022 to 2026.



China leads the global liquids storage capacity additions from new build and expansion projects with 359 mmbbl of liquids storage capacity by 2026.



Scope

- Historical liquids storage capacities data from 2016 to 2021, outlook up to 2026.

- New build and expansion liquids storage capacity additions by key countries globally.

- New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies globally.

- New build and expansion capex of liquids storage projects by region, key countries, and companies.

- Details of the major planned and announced liquids storage projects globally up to 2026.



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on liquids storage projects globally.

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global liquid storage industry.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of key liquids storage project data.

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the active, planned, and announced liquids storage projects globally.

- Assess your competitor’s active, planned and announced liquids storage projects and capacities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________