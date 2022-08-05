Pressure Ulcer Treatments Market Size to surpass ~US$ 6.239695 billion by 2030| Top Key Players, Current Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising the global pressure ulcer treatments market is expected to clock US$ ~ 6.239695 billion by 2030. Significant growth in the prevalence of chronic conditions causing pressure ulcers, improving availability of novel expenditure and growing awareness are the key market drivers.

The growing demand for pressure ulcer treatments is due to an increase in the number of patients with this disorder, an increase in the pool of geriatric population, and growing number of individuals undergoing invasive surgeries demanding complete immobility during recovery time. However, a lack of proper management and the high cost required of treatment are factors that can restrain the growth of the global pressure ulcer treatment market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/pressure-ulcer-treatments-market/7746

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 3.4 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 6.239695 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~6.84% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Treatments, Wound Type, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘by Treatment’

Wound care devices, wound care therapies, and active therapies are the major treatments for pressure ulcers. Among these, wound care devices have the highest stake in the market. Factors contributing to the prominent position of this segment include significant investments in research and development, increased technological advancements, and resulting commercialization of innovative products with better features. Many new advanced inventions have been introduced in the recent years with novel features such as temperature, moisture content, sensors for body movements, and the amount of pressure applied to the wound. New developments will increase the number of devices available for the treatment pressure ulcers.

If pressure ulcers are not treated properly, they can lead to severe chronic diseases such as cancer. Advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy, and skin grafts are some of the examples of treatments. Debridement is also performed when contaminated or dead tissue is surgically removed from the infected area. This treatment causes tissue granulation to occur quickly. The skin graft procedure corrects shallow defects and pressure injuries. This skin graft treatment comes in two varieties: split-thickness grafts and full-thickness grafts. Split-thickness treatments are used to treat shallow defects, but the only disadvantage is that skin barriers interfere with the treatment. Full-thickness reconstruction is recommended for patients with deeper tissue loss.

Excerpts from ‘by Wound’

Based on the National Pressure Ulcers Advisory Panel (NPUAP) classification, the pressure ulcer treatment market is divided into four wound types: Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, and Stage 4. Stage 1 ulcers have not yet broken down into the skin, while Stage 2 ulcers have broken down the epidermis, and dermis. In Stage 3, ulcers affect the top two layers of skin as well as the fatty tissue known as adipose tissue. Stage 4 is when the sores have developed into a proper deep wound that can affect other muscles, tissues, tendons, and ligaments. Stage 1 ulcers are less complex than stage 2 ulcers, and patients take serious note of the condition in Stage 2 because of severe pain and inflammation.

Browse the full report here: https://growthplusreports.com/report/pressure-ulcer-treatments-market/7746

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global pressure ulcer treatment market has been divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

According to a report published in 2022 by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), North America has the largest stake in the global pressure ulcer treatment market, owing to factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, increased technological advancement, expansion of healthcare sectors, and the launch of new innovative devices, for example, NF Health Care's medical devices reduce the risk and progression of sores and ulcers by reducing pressure. The devices provide a static support surface that disperses the pressure produced by reducing the body's contact with the surface, thus reducing the risk or progression of pressure ulcers. Europe is the next leading market segment, owing to factors such as the high prevalence of chronic disorders. Asia Pacific will also see significant growth in this market due to new technological advancements resulting in products with new features, as well as growing awareness, increased incidence, improved healthcare expenditure, and evolution of healthcare infrastructure.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pressure ulcer treatment market are:

Smith & Nephew Plc

Hill Rom Holdings, inc

Cardinal Health

Acelity L.P Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

3M Company

ConvaTech Group plc

Coloplast Group plc

Integra Lifesciences

ArjoHuntleigh and Talley Group Limited

Among others

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Technological Trends Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

TOC Continue..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Request for customization of this research report at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/pressure-ulcer-treatments-market/7746

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.