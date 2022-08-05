Thailand Connected Trucks Telematics Market Report 2022 - Government Mandates on Telematics with Innovative Technology and New Solutions will Propel Business Growth in Thailand

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Connected Trucks Telematics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In brief, the key areas covered in the study are:
- Change in the role of dealerships and OEMs in the retail value chain with the emergence of the agency sales model.
- The cost impact on dealers and OEMs at various levels of agency sales model implementation.
- Scope of the emergence of new business models alongside the growth of agency sales.
- The current stance of key OEMs about the agency sales model adoption.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Thailand's Connected Trucks Telematics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Roadmap of Thailand's Connected Trucks Telematics Industry
- Key Growth Connected Trucks Telematics Industry
- PESTLE Analysis
- Connected Truck Telematics Industry Outlook
3. Regulatory Environment
- Key Regulations in Thailand
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
5. Segmentation and Overview
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Fleet Size and Distance-driven Segmentation
- Business Model Types
- Solution Types
- Overview of Telematics Services
6. Market Outlook
- Key Market Trends
- Installed Base Forecast
- Major TSPs Operating in Thailand
- Major OEMs Operating in Thailand
- Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships
7. Pricing and Competitive Scenario
- Telematics Product Type Range
- Telematics Product Package Range
- Competitive Force Analysis
8. Market Measurements and Market Share Analysis
- Thailand Base by Contributions
- Installed Base Forecast
- Market Share Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Opportunity by Hardware Type
- Opportunity by Package Type
- Opportunity by Services - Top 3 Services
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunity by Fleet Type
- Opportunity by Industry Type
- Opportunity by Solution Type
- Key Opportunity Regions
10. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Video Telematics Combined with a Strategic Business Plan to Help TSPs and OEMs Maximize Market Share in Thailand
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Government Mandates on Telematics with Innovative Technology and New Solutions will Propel Business Growth in Thailand
- Growth Opportunity 3 - As Last-mile Delivery, the Transport and Logistics Sector is Set to Boom in Thailand, Offering TSPs and OEMs Market Penetration Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
11. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osl6vm