Thailand Connected Trucks Telematics Market Report 2022 - Government Mandates on Telematics with Innovative Technology and New Solutions will Propel Business Growth in Thailand

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Thailand's Connected Trucks Telematics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Roadmap of Thailand's Connected Trucks Telematics Industry

Key Growth Connected Trucks Telematics Industry

PESTLE Analysis

Connected Truck Telematics Industry Outlook

3. Regulatory Environment

Key Regulations in Thailand

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

5. Segmentation and Overview

Vehicle Segmentation

Fleet Size and Distance-driven Segmentation

Business Model Types

Solution Types

Overview of Telematics Services

6. Market Outlook

Key Market Trends

Installed Base Forecast

Major TSPs Operating in Thailand

Major OEMs Operating in Thailand

Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships

7. Pricing and Competitive Scenario

Telematics Product Type Range

Telematics Product Package Range

Competitive Force Analysis

8. Market Measurements and Market Share Analysis

Thailand Base by Contributions

Installed Base Forecast

Market Share Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Opportunity by Hardware Type

Opportunity by Package Type

Opportunity by Services - Top 3 Services

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity by Fleet Type

Opportunity by Industry Type

Opportunity by Solution Type

Key Opportunity Regions

10. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity 1 - Video Telematics Combined with a Strategic Business Plan to Help TSPs and OEMs Maximize Market Share in Thailand

Growth Opportunity 2 - Government Mandates on Telematics with Innovative Technology and New Solutions will Propel Business Growth in Thailand

Growth Opportunity 3 - As Last-mile Delivery, the Transport and Logistics Sector is Set to Boom in Thailand, Offering TSPs and OEMs Market Penetration Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

11. Next Steps

