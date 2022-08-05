OMERS Private Equity to Acquire Pueblo Mechanical & Controls

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS Private Equity today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Pueblo Mechanical & Controls (“Pueblo” or “the Company”), an industry leading mechanical services provider, from Huron Capital Partners. Financial details were not disclosed.



Founded in 2001, Pueblo provides HVAC and plumbing installation, retrofit and repair services to customers in education, municipal, and healthcare end markets. OMERS Private Equity will provide resources and expertise to further accelerate the Company’s growth and support its strategic expansion through M&A.

“Pueblo is a world-class platform focused on delivering the highest-quality execution and customer service in a market poised for further growth,” said Eric Haley, Senior Managing Director and Head of North America at OMERS Private Equity. “As long-term investors, we are excited to partner with CEO Dan Bueschel and the talented Pueblo team to accelerate growth through strategic M&A and by pulling all levers to increase organic growth.”

“OMERS Private Equity has a strong track record of helping companies in the industrial services sector grow into clear market leaders by supporting accelerated growth, including through M&A,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Pueblo. “We thank Huron for the support and are excited for the opportunities ahead as we begin the next phase of our growth journey with OMERS.”

“Dan and the team have built Pueblo into an industry-leader, and we look forward to partnering with them. It is an exciting moment in the commercial services industry, and Pueblo is well-positioned to capitalize on the secular trends towards energy efficiency, sustainability, decarbonization, and digitization that are driving demand,” said Jeff Kahn, Director, OMERS Private Equity.

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel for OMERS Private Equity and Solomon Partners served as financial advisor.

About OMERS Private Equity:

OMERS Private Equity manages investments globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$121 billion in net assets as at December 31, 2021, including approximately C$19.6 billion in net private equity investment asset exposure. With teams in New York, London, Toronto and Singapore, OMERS Private Equity invests across Industrials, Healthcare, Business Services and Technology, deploying an evergreen capital base to partner with strong management teams and transform good companies into industry leaders around the globe. For more information, please visit: www.omersprivateequity.com.

About Pueblo Mechanical & Controls:

Pueblo Mechanical & Controls performs a broad offering of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, replacement, retrofit, repair, and installation services for commercial facilities, school districts, governmental agencies, and municipalities throughout the southwest and Rocky Mountain regions. The company was founded in 2001 with a focus on delivering the highest-quality execution and customer service. Pueblo has an over 20-year history of consistently performing work while demonstrating honesty, dedication, and integrity, resulting in strong, long-lasting customer relationships. For more information, please visit: www.pueblo-mechanical.com.

