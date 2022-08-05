Costal Properties Group International Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Properties Group, the exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary of serving the Tampa Bay area's luxury real estate needs.

"We've accomplished so much in 10 years, and we're proud to be celebrating this milestone with such an amazing team. At the end of the day, the real estate business is a relationship business. We accomplished our goal of creating a platform that fosters relationships between our advisors and their clients, which allows them to provide a higher level of service than other agents and brokerages in the field," says Alex Jansen, CEO of Coastal Properties Group International.

In July of 2012, Coastal Properties Group International moved into their first two offices - in Palm Harbor and Clearwater Beach, Florida. The business started with 14 team members dedicated to excellent real estate service. Since then, Coastal Properties has grown to 325 advisors and played a dominant and decisive role in the Tampa Bay region's luxury market, consistently outperforming other brokerages for residential sales exceeding $1 million.

Alex and his wife Laren started this journey when they saw an opportunity to build a full-service brokerage during a time other agencies were striving to fill the discount brokerage void. They know that top producers crave first-rate marketing services and a streamlined accounting/compliance system, so they crafted a platform that fosters these needs for their advisors. It's never easy building a talented team from scratch, but luckily Alex was able to team up with Myra Sload, who serves as the brokerage's President. A household real estate name, Myra's skills are unparalleled in the industry due to her wealth of knowledge and more than 40 years of real estate experience managing thousands of agents. She says it was an easy yes when Alex invited her to join him on this journey.

Over the past decade, Coastal Properties has completed more than 16,000 transactions and $8 billion in sales. This is a significant increase compared to the brokerage's first year, with approximately 100 transactions, and $40 million in-house closings. The two initial offices have expanded to 15 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area, and the small team has rapidly grown to accommodate more than 300 talented Advisors, each invited personally to join and strengthen the brokerage's success. Based on a study the group conducted from 2012 to 2021, 100% of the top 60 advisors increased their sales volume after joining the company and 85% doubled, tripled, or quadrupled their business. The Christie's International Real Estate affiliate encompasses coastal residences from Tarpon Springs to Tierra Verde, St. Petersburg to downtown Tampa, Clearwater Beach to Apollo Beach and beyond.

Looking ahead, the Coastal Properties team plans to grow throughout the state of Florida to provide top-producing agents access to their relationship platform, to grow their business and gain more benefits from a brokerage. The goal for Coastal over the next decade is to become the leading independent waterfront and luxury brokerage in the southeast United States.

