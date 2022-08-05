Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Industrials Conference
    Wednesday, August 10, 2022
  • Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference
    Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference
    Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Stifel London Industrials & Renewables Summit
    Wednesday, September 7, 2022
  • Lake Street Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
    Wednesday, September 14, 2022
  • D A Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
    Thursday, September 22, 2022

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

