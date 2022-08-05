electroCore to Participate at Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Goldberger, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference.



Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM EDT

Webcast: Canaccord Webcast

Following the conferences, a webcast replay of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, electroCore .