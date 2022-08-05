AcuityAds to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX:AT, Nasdaq:ATY) (“AcuityAds” or “Company”), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, today announced that Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO, is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11th in Boston.



The Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference brings together institutional investors from across the globe with some of the most promising growth companies in Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sustainability, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AcuityAds, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Acuityads@kcsa.com or your representative at Canaccord Genuity.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Our journey advertising platform, illumin™, offers media planning, buying and real-time intelligence from a single platform —helping organizations form meaningful connections, minimize marketing costs, and grow their business. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique digital advertising capabilities to close the gap between planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Gordon

Manager of Investor Relations

AcuityAds Holdings

416-218-9888

investors@acuityads.com Babak Pedram

Investor Relations – Canada

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com David Hanover

Investor Relations – U.S.

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1220

dhanover@kcsa.com

