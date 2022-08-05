Christmas Tree Shops® Announces Teacher Appreciation Savings Event

MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas Tree Shops® (CTS) today announced its month-long Teacher Appreciation Event, which provides teachers and teacher’s aides additional savings on a variety of bargain-priced back-to-school and everyday essentials. From August 5 through September 5, 2022, teachers will receive 20% off their purchase of $25 or more at every Christmas Tree Shops location with proof of a valid educator ID.



“To us, teachers are unsung heroes who create a lasting impact in children’s lives. We want to let them know we are a constant resource for them,” said Pamela Salkovitz, Christmas Tree Shops’ Owner and CEO. “We know school and personal budgets are strained more than ever due to this challenging economy, and we’re here to help teachers save on important items for the school year.”

From classroom decor, cleaning supplies, tissues, and hand wipes to party goods and snacks, CTS’ vast assortment makes it simple for customers to find everything they need.

“We strive to provide quality products at always-low prices that teachers can use to make this school year a successful and memorable one,” said Owner and Executive Chairman Marc Salkovitz. “We want to thank all teachers for their dedication to helping students of all ages reach their full potential.”

Teachers can begin shopping back-to-school essentials at their nearest Christmas Tree Shops store. Click here to locate a CTS near you: bit.ly/3Q0OnH3

About Christmas Tree Shops

CTS is a value brick-and-mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 80 stores in 20 states.