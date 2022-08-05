Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2022-2026 with Profiles of Leading Players - Saint-Gobain, 3M Co, Henkel, Arkema, Sika and H.B. Fuller

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adhesives & Sealants (by End-Markets & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adhesives & sealants market is expected to record a value of US$79.18 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.22%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as expansion of construction industry, rising production of light weight vehicles, increase in home-improvement activities, rising demand for packaging and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by the government regulation over VOC emission and shifting rules and changing standards.

A few notable trends may include growth in electronics industry, surge in medical devices sales, use of 3D vision in adhesive applications, emergence of pressure sensitive tapes and Increasing demand of reactive hot melt adhesives (HMA).

The global adhesives & sealants market is fragmented in nature and comprises small scale and medium scale companies. Several of them are continuously adopting strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations and product launches. Others are expanding their manufacturing facilities to strengthen their position in the market.

Key players in the market are developing a strong regional presence, distribution channels and product offerings to maintain their strategic position in the global adhesives & sealants market.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific, owing to the rising demand from the building & construction, packaging and automotive industries. While, Europe and North America are also likely to capture significant shares in the global adhesives & sealants market during the forecasted period.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Saint-Gobain, 3M Company, Henkel, Arkema, Sika AG and H.B. Fuller) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Benefits of Using Sealants and Adhesives in Commercial Business

1.3 Key Differences Between Adhesives and Sealants

1.4 Basic Mechanisms Underlying Adhesives

1.5 Factors Influencing the Selection of the Appropriate Sealant

1.6 Adhesives & Sealants Market Ecosystem



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Construction Industry

2.2 Impact on Automotive Industry

2.3 Impact on Aerospace and Aviation Industry



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

3.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by End-Markets

3.3.1 Global Industry & Hygiene Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Industry & Hygiene Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Consumer Goods Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Consumer Goods Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 North America Adhesives & Sealants Market by Region

4.3.4 The U.S. Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

4.3.5 The U.S. Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

4.3.6 The U.S. Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology

4.3.7 The U.S. Water-based Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

4.3.8 The U.S. Water-based Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

4.3.9 The U.S. Hot Melt Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

4.3.10 The U.S. Hot Melt Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

4.3.11 The U.S. Solvent-based Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

4.3.12 The U.S. Solvent-based Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

4.3.13 The U.S. Reactive & Other Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

4.3.14 The U.S. Reactive & Other Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value

4.4 ROW

4.4.1 ROW Adhesives & Sealants Market by Value

4.4.2 ROW Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Construction Industry

5.1.2 Rising Production of Light Vehicles

5.1.3 Increase in Home Improvement Activities

5.1.4 Rising Demand for Packaging

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Growth in Electronic Industry

5.2.2 Surge in Medical Devices Sales

5.2.3 Use of 3D Vision in Adhesive Applications

5.2.4 Emergence of Pressure Sensitive Tapes

5.2.5 Increasing demand of Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA)

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Government Regulations over VOC Emissions

5.3.2 Shifting Rules and Changing Standards



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.1.3 Global Adhesives Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Saint-Gobain

3M Company

Henkel

Arkema

Sika AG

H.BFuller

