Global Research Study on Bone Cement Market Size Will Reach $1,460.47 Million, at 5.50% CAGR by 2028: Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Bone Cement Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC), Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC) and Others), By Application (Arthroplasty, Kyphoplasty and Vertebroplasty), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bone Cement Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1,059.20 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1,460.47 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Bone Cement? How big is the Bone Cement Market?

Report Overview:

Bone cement is a mixture of solid and liquid components that hardens to form a bone-like structure for use in the human body. Bridging the gap between the prosthetic and the bone offers flexibility. This material serves as an adhesive during hip replacement surgery to keep the new hip in place.

It either comes pre-mixed or in the form of powders and liquids that are combined in the operating room during surgery. In addition, bone cement is used during internal fixation surgery to increase the rigidity of the bone.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,059.20 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,460.47 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players DePuySynthes (The Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex Inc., TecresS.p.A., Smith & Nephew, Teknimed, Cardinal Health Inc., DJO Global Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Bone Cement Market: Growth Factors

Owing to the rise in demand for Bone Cement, the Global Bone Cement Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

Expanding older populations, rising rates of periodontitis in young people, and rising demand for orthopedic bone cement and casting materials are some of the key factors boosting the worldwide bone cement market. Along with the need for arthroplasty surgery and the expansion of the elderly population, the prevalence of osteoporosis is increasing. The market's expansion is being fuelled by these factors. Because of the rise in auto accidents and sports injuries, the market for bone cement is expanding.

Additional improvements in regenerative medicine are fuelling the industry's growth. It is anticipated that the more prevalent hip, knee, and other bone replacement procedures worldwide would fuel the demand for bone cement. Increasingly unfavorable reimbursement conditions, rising costs, and stringent clinical data criteria for the introduction of novel bone cement are some of the main obstacles to market expansion. During the projected period, the market expansion will also be hampered by the increasing development of novel biomaterials with strong adhesive and mechanical properties.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Bone Cement market was immediately and significantly affected by COVID 19. Increased demand and problems with the supply chain are having an impact on local businesses. To lower COVID 19 infection in hospitals and clinics, remote patient treatment is being employed and is preferred by both healthcare professionals and patients. In the face of such unforeseeable events, an orthopedic practice could not remain unaffected. Numerous surgeries and routine consultations were canceled or postponed.

Bone Cement Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Global Bone Cement Market is segregated based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC), Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC) and Others.

Among these, the Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment will dominate the market in 2021. Based on application, the market is classified into Arthroplasty, Kyphoplasty and Vertebroplasty. Over the forecast period, the Arthroplasty segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global bone cement market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Bone Cement market include -

DePuySynthes (The Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Arthrex Inc.

TecresS.p.A.

Smith & Nephew

Teknimed

Cardinal Health Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Bone Cement market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.50% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

over the forecast period (2022-2028). In Terms Of Revenue, The Bone Cement market size was valued at around USD 1,059.20 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,460.47 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segment, the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement segment will dominate the market in 2021.

Based on application segment, the Arthroplasty segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

North America dominates the Global Bone Cement Market in 2021 due to the region's established healthcare sector.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Bone Cement industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Bone Cement Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Bone Cement Industry?

What segments does the Bone Cement Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Bone Cement Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the global bone Cement Market in 2021 because of its well-established healthcare industry. The growth is due to the increased prevalence of osteoporosis, advancements in bone cement, and other factors. Significantly, the expansion of the bone cement industry in North America is being driven by a rise in visits to emergency rooms for the diagnosis of fractures. In addition, new advances in regenerative medicine are driving the market forward.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific Bone Cement Market was expected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to an increase in the prevalence of periodontal and arthritic conditions, particularly in developing nations like China and India, which has led to a rise in the need for dental and orthopedic procedures. In the Asia Pacific, there has been an upsurge in both general prosthesis fixation and knee surgeries. The market for bone cement in this region is growing as a result of the increase in traffic accidents.

Recent developments:

In July 2021, Arthrex, Inc. will market and sell Celularity Inc.'s placenta-derived biomaterial products for orthopedic and sports medicine in the US.

Arthrex, Inc. will market and sell Celularity Inc.'s placenta-derived biomaterial products for orthopedic and sports medicine in the US. In July 2019, researchers from Hunan University of Science and Technology announced the development of orthopedic Strontium (Sr)-dicalcium silicate bone cements with in situ Sr substitution and homogeneous Sr distribution. For orthopedic applications, the osteogenesis potential of dicalcium silicate bone cement containing Sr was increased.

The global bone cement market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement

Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)

Others

By Application

Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

