Canada Dental Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Dentalcorp, 123Dentist, Altima Dental Canada, Canadian Orthodontics Partners (COP), Teeth First Dental and MCA Dental

The Canada dental market is forecasted to reach US$16.61 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 2.41% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Growth in the Canada dental market is supported by factors such as consolidation of dental practices, aging population, high dental IQ, rising dental health expenditure and rising incidence of tooth decay among younger generation. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by high cost of dental products and procedures and reimbursement issues.

The Canada dental market by type of insurance can be segmented as follows: private insurance, no insurance, private insurance w/copays, public provincial governments, public federal government direct and public municipal government. The larger share of the market was held by private insurance. Health care consumerism and cosmetic dentistry trends have been supporting the Canada dental market.

The Canada dental market revenue by type of dentistry can be segmented as follows: general dentistry, specialized dentistry and other dentistry, where general dentistry holds a dominant share in the market. The Canada dental market revenue by type of products and services can be further segmented as follows: restorative, prevention, surgery, orthodontics, prosthodontics, urgent need, periodontics an other.

The larger share of the market was held by restorative. The Canada number of dentists by practice type can be segmented as follows: independent practices, partnerships, associates in private practices, academic settings, public health, military and other settings/ retirement. The larger share of the market was held by independent practices.

In 2020, the dental operations have been significantly affected by government restrictions in Canada, as most of its dental practices were limited to emergency-only services. As a result, of the imposed strict social distancing guidelines, dental practices were closed in Canada.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., 123Dentist, Altima Dental Canada Holdings Inc., Canadian Orthodontics Partners (COP), Teeth First Dental and MCA Dental Group Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Dental Industry

1.1.1 Dental Industry - Introduction

1.1.2 Importance of Dental Health

1.2 Types of Dental Practices

1.2.1 General Dentistry

1.2.2 Specialized dentistry

1.3 Benefits of Good Oral Health



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Canada Dental Market

2.2 Increase in Fallow Time

2.3 Reduced Revenues

2.4 Supply Chain Disruptions

2.5 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Canada Market Analysis

3.1 Canada Dental Market by Value

3.2 Canada Dental Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Canada Dental Market by Type Of Insurance

3.4 Canada Dental Market By Type Of Dentistry

3.5 Canada Dental Market By Type Of Products And Services

3.6 Canada Dental Market By Age Group

3.7 Canada Number of Dentists

3.8 Canada Number of Dentists by Practice Types

3.9 Canada Dental Services Per Capita Spend

3.10 Canada Dental Establishments Vs. Population by Region



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Dental Service Expenditure

4.1.2 Aging Population

4.1.3 Consolidation Of Dental Practices

4.1.4 Rising Dental Insurance

4.1.5 Rising Young Age Population

4.1.6 Recurring Visits

4.1.7 High Dental IQ

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Innovation

4.2.2 Dental Care Reform

4.2.3 Healthcare Consumerism

4.2.4 Cosmetic Dentistry

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Cost Of Dental Products And Procedures

4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Canada Market

5.1.1 Canada Dental Market Share - Key Players

5.1.2 Number of Practices, Type & Number of Employees Comparison - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategies

123Dentist

Altima Dental Canada Holdings Inc.

Canadian Orthodontics Partners (COP)

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.

MCA Dental Group Limited

Teeth First Dental

