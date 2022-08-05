Jack and Jill Adult Launches New Ecommerce Website

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack and Jill Adult, a leading online retailer for adult toys since 2007, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, jackandjilladult.com. The new site has been enhanced with a modern beautiful design and enhanced user experience with simplicity in mind.

The site features a more graphic menu to make navigation intuitive and fun. In addition to enhanced product categorization and search functionality, the new site boasts the same high-quality news articles in our Magazine section. In addition, we list magazine publications that are related to each category within the category pages of the site so users can learn more about those toys specifically.

"Our customers expect a level of quality as they should form their online vendor in this space," said Brian Sanderson, CIO "We value our customer's input and really worked hard with a local digital marketing agency to bring our vision for our brand more into line with what our customers are asking for. We have some exciting enhancements and additions coming up that will allow us to engage even more with our users in the form of a question and answer style column!"

Jack and Jill Adult invite visitors to explore the new website. Please check around the enhanced navigation, read our magazine articles, or learn about products in our details FAQ.

Media Contact:

Brian Sanderson

CIO

jackandjilladult@icloud.com

