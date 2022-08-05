Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market to grow 7.7x until 2032, reaching US$ 50 Billion by the end of the Assessment Period: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oil & gas analytics market is anticipated to garner US$ 50 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The market is estimated at US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021 and US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022. A paradigm shift toward the search for mature oil fields along with the increasing exploration of unconventional wells will boost industry growth.



Big data allows better asset management, manufacturing, operations, and worker safety. The oil and gas analytics industry has observed a noteworthy shift toward the deployment of hosted services for gathering real-time data at a lower cost and augmenting production efficiency. The Oil & Gas Analytics market is dominated by the cloud segment, accounting for nearly 55% share, owing to increasing demand for reduced cost of operations and soaring demand for resource optimization.

Prominent players are investing significantly in R&D to surge digitalization in their business, which is set to offer optimum exploration and production methods. Consequently, the production of unconventional fuels is expected to augment the global oil & gas analytics market shortly.

Key Takeaways:

By deployment type, the hosted segment of the Oil & Gas Analytics segment expanded at a 22% CAGR

Based on Application, the upstream segment of Oil & Gas Analytics is estimated to record a 23% CAGR

North America region is likely to account for the majority share of nearly 39% during the forecast period

Europe region is estimated to gain significant traction in the market for Oil & Gas Analytics, Germany is likely to hold the majority share.

“Augmenting mining activities have compelled the major oil & gas companies to minimize their operational cost and optimize their resources, thereby the adoption rate of cloud-based services for analyzing the bulk data has witnessed a significant rise in recent years.”

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global Oil & Gas Analytics market include Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Tableau Software, IBM, Teradata, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, TIBCO Software, Inc., Deloitte, Capgemini, Cognizant, Hitachi Ltd., Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., among others.

Recent key developments among players are:

In Dec 2021, Deloitte agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of BIAS, a cloud consulting firm that is a leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) market with experienced cloud professionals based in the United States and India. Founded in 2000, BIAS capabilities focus on advising, implementing, and operating services for cloud infrastructure, database, middleware, applications, analytics, and security.

In March 2021, Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform, introduced Business Science, a new class of AI-powered analytics that lowers the barrier to data science techniques, enabling business users and analysts to make smarter decisions faster.

In March 2021, Hitachi, Ltd. announced to acquire GlobalLogic Inc., a leading U.S.-headquartered digital engineering services company. The acquisition is based on the definitive agreement among Hitachi Global Digital Holdings Corporation, a U.S. subsidiary, an SPC established by HGDH for the acquisition, and GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings, Inc., the parent company of GlobalLogic.





More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Oil & Gas Analytics market presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Deployment Type (On-premise, Hosted) Service (Professional, Cloud, Integration) Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream) & Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

About the Oil & Gas Division at Future Market Insights

The oil & gas team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 40+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Covered in the Oil & Gas Analytics Industry Analysis

Oil & Gas Analytics Market by Deployment Type:

On-premise Oil & Gas Analytics

Hosted Oil & Gas Analytics

Oil & Gas Analytics Market by Service:

Professional Oil & Gas Analytics

Cloud Oil & Gas Analytics

Integrated Oil & Gas Analytics





Oil & Gas Analytics Market by Application:

Upstream Exploration and Drilling Field Surveillance and Monitoring Production Planning and Forecasting Equipment Maintenance Management Asset Performance Workforce Management

Midstream Pipeline SCADA Fleet Storage Optimization

Downstream Commodity Trading Demand Forecasting Pricing Refining



Oil & Gas Analytics Market by Region:

North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market

Latin America Oil & Gas Analytics Market

Europe Oil & Gas Analytics Market

Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Analytics Market

The Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Analytics Market





