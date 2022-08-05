Indoor Air Quality Monitors Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for Product Adoption & Growth

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Air Quality Monitors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach US$6.4 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Indoor Air Quality Monitors estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027. Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global Indoor Air Quality Monitors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Indoor Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$445.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$445.5 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured) -

3M Company

Aeroqual Limited

Awair Inc.

Camfil AB

Daikin North America LLC.

Emerson Electric Co.

Horiba, Ltd.

Lennox International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trane Technologies plc

Trion, Inc.

TSI Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

After a Sharp Decline in 2020, Growing Understanding of the Importance of Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to Reduce Risk of COVID-19 Spread Leads to Demand Spike in 2021

Tracing Market Dynamics Now & Beyond

Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for Product Adoption & Market Growth

Indoor Spaces in Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Healthcare Settings Witness Strong Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit Growth in the Market

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors Gets Bigger

In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well

Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building Automation

Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Aeroqual Limited

Awair Inc.

Camfil AB

Daikin North America LLC.

Emerson Electric Co.

Horiba, Ltd.

Lennox International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trane Technologies plc

Trion, Inc.

TSI Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hruc15

Attachment